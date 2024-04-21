Arteta proud as Arsenal bounce back to go top of the league

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was delighted at how his side bounced back with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers to return to the top of the Premier League table after a disappointing week that saw them knocked out of the Champions League.

A loss to Aston Villa in their last league game put a spanner in the works for their title chances and the midweek loss to Bayern Munich in the last eight ended their European hopes but Saturday's win over Wolves got them back on track.

“It was a very good response, so proud of them. We reacted in the right way. We deserved to win the game and got another clean sheet again,” Arteta told the BBC.

“Obviously disappointed to lose against Bayern — small margins but we have five games to go and we are top again.”