Soccer

Arteta proud as Arsenal bounce back to go top of the league

21 April 2024 - 10:12 By Philip O'Connor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring Arsenal's first goal with Jakub Kiwior in their Premier League win agianst Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on Saturday.
Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring Arsenal's first goal with Jakub Kiwior in their Premier League win agianst Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on Saturday.
Image: Reuters/Molly Darlington

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was delighted at how his side bounced back with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers to return to the top of the Premier League table after a disappointing week that saw them knocked out of the Champions League.

A loss to Aston Villa in their last league game put a spanner in the works for their title chances and the midweek loss to Bayern Munich in the last eight ended their European hopes but Saturday's win over Wolves got them back on track.

“It was a very good response, so proud of them. We reacted in the right way. We deserved to win the game and got another clean sheet again,” Arteta told the BBC.

“Obviously disappointed to lose against Bayern — small margins but we have five games to go and we are top again.”

Arsenal lead the standings on 74 points, one point ahead of Manchester City and three in front of Liverpool, although both their title rivals have a game in hand over the Gunners.

City beat Chelsea 1-0 earlier on Saturday to reach the FA Cup final. 

“We've been really consistent defensively and that's the platform needed to win games in this league. All we can do is win our games,” Arteta said.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil was happy with how his side pushed Arsenal all the way, only conceding the second goal deep into stoppage time at the end of the game.

“It's not often you are pleased and proud after a defeat but in our current situation to produce energy and fight like that was an incredible effort. The negative would be the second goal, the lads didn't deserve to lose 2-0,” he said.

“It's an incredibly young team and squad that gave one of the best teams in the country a run for their money.” 

Goals from Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard gave Arsenal a gritty win in a game that otherwise won't live long in the memory.

Trossard broke the deadlock just before the break after a scrappy first half, Wolves defender Santiago Bueno steering the ball into his path while trying to dispossess Gabriel Jesus and the Belgian lashed it into the net off the right-hand post.

Arsenal dominated the second half but it took until the fifth minute of stoppage time for them to score again, through Odegaard from a tight angle.

Reuters

READ MORE

WATCH | Foster gets first goal of 2024 to help Burnley to big win

Lyle Foster struck his fifth goal of the season and first of 2024 to help Burnley to a big win in their Premier League relegation battle, ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Late Silva goal earns Man City FA Cup semifinal win over Chelsea

Holders Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 with a late Bernardo Silva goal on Saturday to reach the FA Cup final after an absorbing end-to-end Wembley ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Man United facing huge challenge in FA Cup semifinal, says Ten Hag

Numerous poor performances have left the squad seventh in the Premier League standings
Sport
1 day ago

EPL left sweating as extra Champions League place now eyed by Bundesliga

Tottenham Hotspur supporters would have had little sympathy for arch-rivals Arsenal after their Champions League quarterfinal exit at the hands of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Exit from Europe can help Liverpool focus on league, says Klopp

Liverpool's elimination from the Europa League quarterfinals can help them focus on their Premier League title chase, manager Juergen Klopp said.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Wayde van Niekerk returns to his first love in winning style at SA champs Sport
  2. Akani Simbine keeps his 100m crown as he reclaims old Mr Cool image Sport
  3. Sundowns concede single-goal advantage to Esperance in away leg Soccer
  4. More refereeing drama as Orlando Pirates edge 10-man AmaZulu Soccer
  5. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Morgan Gould on muti, state of Chiefs, missing 2010 WC Sport

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...