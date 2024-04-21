Man Utd win FA Cup thriller against Coventry on penalties
Manchester United survived one of the most astonishing FA Cup semifinal comebacks ever to beat second-tier Coventry City on penalties after a spellbinding clash ended 3-3 after extra time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
United were cruising to a record 22nd FA Cup final thanks to goals by Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.
🔴 Man Utd - ❌✅✅✅✅— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 21, 2024
🔵 Coventry - ✅✅❌❌➖
It's an all-Manchester #EmiratesFACup final for a second consecutive season 🔵🆚🔴 pic.twitter.com/d7yBswP7DK
But Coventry, playing in their first FA Cup semifinal since 1987, fought back with goals by Ellis Simms and Callum O'Hare before Haji Wright stroked home a stoppage-time penalty.
Coventry substitute Victor Torp thought he had won it at the death but his goal was disallowed.
Casemiro missed a spot kick for United in the shoot-out but they hit back and Rasmus Hojlund's penalty sent them into the final against Manchester City.
Reuters