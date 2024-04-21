Man Utd win FA Cup thriller against Coventry on penalties

But Coventry, playing in their first FA Cup semifinal since 1987, fought back with goals by Ellis Simms and Callum O'Hare before Haji Wright stroked home a stoppage-time penalty.

Coventry substitute Victor Torp thought he had won it at the death but his goal was disallowed.

Casemiro missed a spot kick for United in the shoot-out but they hit back and Rasmus Hojlund's penalty sent them into the final against Manchester City.

Reuters