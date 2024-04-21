Soccer

AmaZulu coach Franco accuses Pirates of unsportsmanlike behaviour

22 April 2024 - 12:27
Amazulu coach Pablo Franco Martin during the DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin felt hard done by the officiating of their 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday and accused the Buccaneers of unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Ten-man AmaZulu lost to Pirates courtesy of Tshegofatso Mabasa's solitary goal in the 75th minute. Referee Cedric Muvhali dubiously red-carded AmaZulu midfielder Abbubaker Mobara in the 21st minute when he appeared to win the ball cleanly from Patrick Maswanganyi as the Bucs man was steaming towards goal.

Mobara might have been sent off for remonstrating. The red card incident irked Franco as it was the second time his team found themselves at the receiving end of questionable officiating against the Sea Robbers.

Last week Pirates beat Usuthu 4-2 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals where the Soweto giants were awarded a dubious penalty. 

“It was more of the same within a week. We played a nice match and when we played XI vs XI we hammered them, we created the chances,'' Franco said.

“There was one team on the pitch. Everybody saw what happened. Even with one man down we were capable of containing them.

“We managed to finish the first half well and in the beginning of the first half we were dominating. We created chances but we couldn't convert.”

The Spaniard also accused Pirates, coached by Spanish compatriot Jose Riveiro, of being unsportsmanlike.

MORE:

