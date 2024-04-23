Inter’s Martinez delighted with Scudetto win in Milan derby

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez said he was close to tears after they became the first side to clinch the Serie A title in the Milan derby after their 2-1 win over AC Milan on Monday.

Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram scored in each half to secure Inter's 20th Serie A title and a sixth consecutive win against Milan, who scored a late goal through Fikayo Tomori.

Martinez, the top scorer in Serie A with 23 goals, celebrated his first Scudetto victory as Inter captain having also won the title in 2021.

“Now, I feel like crying because we worked so hard, suffered so much, we deserved this joy. I dedicate it to my family in Argentina, my children, my team mates and all the fans,” the 26-year-old told DAZN.