Soccer

Relentless Sundowns two wins away from seventh successive PSL title

23 April 2024 - 21:53 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT LOFTUS
Sekhukhune United midfielder Linda Mntambo is challenged by Neo Maema of Mamelodi Sundowns during their DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The irresistible Mamelodi Sundowns juggernaut edged closer to a record-extending seventh successive Premier Soccer League (PSL) title with a 2-1 DStv Premiership win over Sekhukhune United at Loftus on Tuesday night. 

With this hard-fought win, the Brazilians require six points from their remaining games to reach an unassailable lead of 62 at the top of the log and they have set the new PSL record of going 22 matches unbeaten from the start of the season. 

For United, they remain fourth on the log and their mission for a top-two finish has been dented.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made wholesale changes with all 11 players who started in 1-0 loss to Esperance in the first leg of the Champions League in Tunisia last week not in the match-day squad. 

Ronwen Williams, Divine Lunga, Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau, Mothobi Mvala, Marcelo Allende, Bathusi Oubaas, Aubrey Modiba, Themba Zwane, Thembinkosi Lorch and Lucas Costa were rested for the return hugely anticipated second leg on Friday night. 

The Brazilians are under tremendous pressure to overturn the 1-0 deficit and book a place in the Champions League final where they will meet the winner of perennial rivals Al Ahly or TP Mazembe. 

Maema and Morena, who were used as substitutes against Esperance last week, were the only two players who took part in this match as Mokwena went with a completely changed team. 

With his regular starters not involved, Mokwena still managed to assemble a strong team that had experienced campaigners like Denis Onyango, Lebo Maboe, Mosa Lebusa, Rivaldo Coetzee, Maema, Sphelele Mkhulise, Morena and Junior Mandieta. 

For United, coach Lehlohonolo Seema went with his strongest possible team that included Badra Sangare, Nyiko Mobbie, Daniel Cardoso, Elias Mokwana, Linda Mntambo and Vusimuzi Mncube. 

Sundowns opened the scoring inside two minutes when Tashreeq Matthews pounced from close range after a clearance by Tresor Tshibwabwa, while marking Thapelo Morena, fell on his pass. 

It didn’t take long for the Brazilians to increase their lead as roles reversed with Matthews providing the assist for Morena to increase their lead as they put United under early pressure. 

Sundowns suffered a blow when veteran goalkeeper Onyango was stretchered off the field after 36 minutes after he collided with United midfielder Mntambo. He was replaced by Jody February for his debut. 

United started the second half with promise after attacker Chibuike Ohizu pulled one back from the penalty spot after clumsy Brain Onyango brought down Mncube inside the box but there were no more goals. 

