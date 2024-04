Everton deal big blow to Liverpool's title hopes with shock 2-0 Merseyside derby victory

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in a pulsating 2-0 home victory over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday that could prove to be the death of the visitors' withering Premier League title hopes.

Everton's first derby victory at Goodison Park in more than 13 years prevented Liverpool from climbing level with Arsenal at the top of the league table.

Juergen Klopp's men are three points behind the Gunners (77) with four games to play.

Holders Manchester City remain in the driver's seat on 73 points but with two games in hand.

Everton's victory has them breathing easier, eight points above the relegation zone in 16th.