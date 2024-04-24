“But there have been some very good individual performances periodically. For example, a player like Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates deserves a special mention because I have been watching him.
Sundowns coach Mokwena picks Ronwen Williams as his footballer of the season
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
The DStv Premiership campaign has reached the business end, and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has picked goalkeeper Ronwen Williams as his footballer of the season.
The prestigious award, which is voted for by the 16 Premier Soccer League coaches (PSL) for performances in the league, is expected to be hotly contested, with players from other teams also raising their hands this season.
Williams, who also had a memorable Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign with Bafana Bafana in the Ivory Coast, was a nominee in this category last season with Monnapule Saleng of Orlando Pirates but they lost to teammate Teboho Mokoena.
After the Brazilians beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 at Loftus on Tuesday to move within six points of winning their seventh successive league championship, Mokwena said Williams stood head and shoulders above the rest this season.
“It is a difficult one because there has been an unorthodox frontrunner and that’s Ronwen Williams,” he said.
“It is unorthodox because we normally don't consider goalkeepers to receive such awards — and I am talking by football culture worldwide. I think that’s why they started creating individual awards like the Golden Gloves, but it is an award that very seldom goes to a goalkeeper.”
Because of rotation due to fixture congestion, Williams has only featured in 17 league matches but he has kept 12 clean sheets and conceded only six goals.
“If you look at Ronwen’s contribution to Sundowns this season — and not just only to goalkeeping but on infield play, possession, the way he tries to do things and from a level of consistency — I think he has been head and shoulders about the rest.
“But there have been some very good individual performances periodically. For example, a player like Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates deserves a special mention because I have been watching him.
“He is peaking up towards the end of the season — and you know how the mind works, it remembers the recent. He deserves a mention and people will speak about him. I agree because at the moment he is playing well and he has made a great contribution.
“I think Teboho Mokoena has been good once again, he has been at a very good level, [but] he’s had patches where he has been up and down.
“I think Mosa Lebusa has been excellent, but unfortunately he has been hindered by injuries. I think Musa has had an incredible season.
“And some of the players who went to Bafana like Aubrey Modiba. Modiba was excellent before Afcon and there has been a bit of a dip, but there has been an increase over the past few days.
“At the beginning of the season, Khuliso Mudau was phenomenal and then after Afcon there was fatigue and lots of games. Also emotional fatigue, you must understand being so close to a final and that disappointment.
“Even at Stellenbosch there has been some very good performances, Ismaël Touré at the back has been good for the games I have watched. Iqraam Rayners and Devin Titus have been good for games I have watched. I think Titus has been very good for them with his speed and aggression to get behind the defensive line.
“Of course there will be Lehlohonolo Mojela at TS Galaxy, who has had good moments during the season and he deserves special mention.”
