Soccer

Klopp apologises to Liverpool supporters after huge blow to title hopes

25 April 2024 - 08:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp during their Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park.
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp during their Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park.
Image: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp apologised to fans after a 2-0 loss to Everton in the Merseyside derby that all but extinguished their faint hopes of winning the Premier League title.

"(Leaders Arsenal and Manchester City) must have a very bad moment,” Klopp, who looked completely shattered, said when asked about his team's chances.

“I don't know. I can only apologise for today to the people. Everybody who's with us knows how hard this was for us as well. We should have done better but we didn't.”

Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in a 2-0 victory that will not soon be forgotten by the Everton faithful at Goodison Park, who serenaded the visitors with “You lost the league at Goodison Park” after the final whistle.

It was the Toffees' first home derby win in more than 13 years and prevented Liverpool from climbing level with Arsenal at the top of the league table.

Klopp's men are three points behind the Gunners (77) with four games remaining in the much-loved manager's tenure with the team. Holders Manchester City remain in the driver's seat on 73 points but with two games in hand.

“Obviously very disappointed with a lot of things. We let it happen exactly the game that Everton wanted. Two goals from set pieces. We created a lot but didn't score. We were in a rush, not really clear enough. But we were not good enough, that's what we have to admit, absolutely.

“Of course I didn't expect that today but it happened anyway. Obviously it's not the greatest moment we are in. In the end it's not good enough. When you win you have 500 reasons. When you lose, it's just not good enough.”

Everton deal big blow to Liverpool's title hopes with shock 2-0 Merseyside derby victory

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in a pulsating 2-0 home victory over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Klopp could only shake his head about Calvert-Lewin's 58th minute goal from a corner kick, saying Everton have had that set piece in their play book all season and his players were prepared for it.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was blunt in his assessment, telling Sky Sports “We have to do much better.

“If we play like today we have no chance to consider ourselves in the title (race).”

Liverpool travel to West Ham United on Saturday. They clash with Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final three games.

READ MORE

Liverpool's Klopp counts on cool heads and fresh legs to win Merseyside derby

Cool heads and fresh legs will hopefully help Liverpool win at Everton on Wednesday, but they will have to do it without Diogo Jota who picked up an ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Havertz coming good at perfect time for Arsenal

Kai Havertz took a long time to win over Arsenal fans after his summer move from Chelsea but there will be few doubters left after his clinical ...
Sport
1 day ago

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham eyeing triple trophy success in 2024

Jude Bellingham is targeting LaLiga and Champions League titles with Real Madrid this season, plus the Euros with England this summer, the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t feel appreciated’: Sundowns coach Mokwena says people don’t value his ... Soccer
  2. ‘We have lost a brother’: Sundowns captain Zwane pays tribute to Peter Mashata Soccer
  3. ‘We're here to finish the job,’ say Esperance stars of Sundowns clash Soccer
  4. Disappointment for Boks and Kolisi as Djokovic wins at Laureus awards Sport
  5. Klopp apologises to Liverpool supporters after huge blow to title hopes Soccer

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
Mikel Arteta salutes ‘unbelievable’ Kai Havertz after another impressive display