Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says Ronwen Williams is changing the culture of goalkeeping with his style of being comfortable with the ball at his feet and starting moves from the back.
Many international coaches want their goalkeepers to play the ball out from the back in an effort to keep possession for longer periods, beat the pressure and make full use of the pitch to attack in space.
Goalkeepers who have led the way with this ball-playing phenomenon include Ederson (Manchester City), André Onana (Manchester United), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham), Alisson Becker (Liverpool) and David Raya (Arsenal).
The Bafana and Sundowns captain has been in good form with both hands and feet this season for club and country and Mokwena says teams in future are going to recruit goalkeepers with the profile of Williams.
Sundowns coach Mokwena says Ronwen Williams is redefining the culture of goalkeeping
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
“I think what Ronwen has done this season will shape South African goalkeeping culture for many years to come,” said Mokwena who has picked Williams as his Premier Soccer League (PSL) footballer of the season.
“What we are going to see is teams recruiting goalkeepers because they can play with their feet and assist with the build-up more than a goalkeeper who can just stop shots. This thing is happening already worldwide, you see how Arsenal go for Raya even though he is the shortest and it is the same with Tottenham.
“The number one requirement is that can you must give 11 players possession. That is what Ronwen is going to do, he is going to influence the tactical thinking of South African football in relation to the profile of the goalkeepers.”
Mokwena also pointed out Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine as another player who has worked hard on his ball-playing.
“You can see it with Sipho Chaine at Orlando Pirates, he does incredible work for them during the build-up. You see with Chippa United who have moved a little bit away from Stanley Nwabali to try for a goalkeeper that can distribute and play a little bit.
“I don’t know how long it is going to be or maybe there is a rotation policy at the club, but this is based on the games that I have seen. What Ronwen has done this season needs to be recognised [during the PSL awards] regardless of his position as a goalkeeper.”
