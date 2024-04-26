Downs coach Mokwena calls on team to be decisive against Esperance

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has issued a rallying call to his troops to take responsibility and trust their own decisions during the crunch Champions League semifinal against Esperance of Tunisia on Friday.

The Brazilians are faced with the mammoth task of overturning a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Tunis last weekend to book a place in their first final appearance since they won the tournament in 2016.

Speaking at Loftus on Thursday, Mokwena asked his players to be decisive when dealing with situations on the field and not wait for corrections at half time or during consultations on the sidelines.

“It has been one of my criticisms lately in our debriefs where I told the players that sometimes they wait for me to help them solve problems,” he said, adding he communicates a lot with captain Ronwen Williams and midfielder Marcelo Allende during matches.