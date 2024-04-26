Soccer

IN PICS | Sundowns and Esperance players in good spirits before crunch Champions League semifinal

26 April 2024 - 14:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sundowns Players pray before training at Loftus as they prepare for the CAF Champions League semifinal second leg against Esperance.
Sundowns Players pray before training at Loftus as they prepare for the CAF Champions League semifinal second leg against Esperance.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance looked in good spirits as they wrapped up their preparations for the hugely anticipated Champions League semifinal clash Loftus on Friday (8pm). 

The Brazilians take on the Tunisian giants in front of an expected near capacity crowd, looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Tunis last week and book a place in their first final since they were crowned champions in 2016. 

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielders Themba Zwane and Thembinkosi Lorch during their training session at Loftus to prepare for the CAF Champions League semifinal second leg against Esperance.
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielders Themba Zwane and Thembinkosi Lorch during their training session at Loftus to prepare for the CAF Champions League semifinal second leg against Esperance.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

On Friday, they held their last training session with both sets of players looking in good spirits in front of empty seats, but it will be a different atmosphere on Friday night with Loftus expected to be filled to capacity. 

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was confident they will overturn the deficit and the result will go in their favour. 

Esperance players training at Loftus in preparation for their CAF Champions League semifinal second leg against Mamelodi Sundowns.
Esperance players training at Loftus in preparation for their CAF Champions League semifinal second leg against Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“We understand it’s only halftime but a halftime we go into with a disadvantage. With commitment, enthusiasm and positivity, we know we can overturn the result.  

“The good thing about the second leg is it takes place in front of our people and we want to do it for them and make them happy. We are looking forward to what is going to be a very exciting game,” said Mokwena. 

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lesiba Nkau at training before the CAF Champions League semifinal second leg against Esperance.
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lesiba Nkau at training before the CAF Champions League semifinal second leg against Esperance.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“After I watched the first leg, I still have the same feeling that there were good things we did well and those things were controlling certain players of the opposition.

“Those include trying to dominate possession, trying to play a bit higher than we would normally do, trying to defend the set pieces, which we know is a big strength of the opposition, and trying to control the rotations that happen on the left and right.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena overseeing training at Loftus before their CAF Champions League semifinal second leg against Esperance.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena overseeing training at Loftus before their CAF Champions League semifinal second leg against Esperance.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“There were things we could have done better and Esperance did better than us, like having constant pressure around our box,” Mokwena said.

MORE:

‘We're here to finish the job,’ say Esperance stars of Sundowns clash

Esperance star midfielders Oussema Bouguerra and André Bukia have collectively proclaimed that they are in South Africa to ‘finish’ the job against ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘I don’t feel appreciated’: Sundowns coach Mokwena says people don’t value his hard work

Rulani Mokwena has poured his heart out to reveal he doesn’t feel appreciated by South Africans for the hard work he puts in as coach of ...
Sport
2 days ago

In Bafana stars we trust, says legend Buthelezi as Sundowns face Esperance in Champions League semifinal

Linda Buthelezi says Sundowns and their fans should go to Friday's encounter with a positive mind
Sport
19 hours ago

Downs coach Mokwena calls on team to be decisive against Esperance

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has issued a rallying call to his troops to take responsibility and trust their own decisions during the ...
Sport
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t feel appreciated’: Sundowns coach Mokwena says people don’t value his ... Soccer
  2. ‘We have lost a brother’: Sundowns captain Zwane pays tribute to Peter Mashata Soccer
  3. ‘We're here to finish the job,’ say Esperance stars of Sundowns clash Soccer
  4. Banyana coach Desiree Ellis dedicates honorary doctorate from CPUT to those who ... Soccer
  5. We deserve to be at Chiefs, Solomons says as struggling Amakhosi face SuperSport Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi