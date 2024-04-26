Stunned Sundowns dumped out of the Champions League by Esperance

The third Champions League final appearance for Mamelodi Sundowns will have to wait.

Their hopes went up in smoke on Friday night in front of a packed Loftus as they went down 1-0 to Esperance who progressed to the final against Al Ahly who beat TP Mazembe in the semifinal in Cairo.

Sundowns supporters were left heartbroken and stunned by a second half goal from substitute attacker Raed Bouchniba as Esperance successfully negotiated safe passage to the final with a 2-0 aggregate win.

Esperance, who dished out a strong defensive play, won 1-0 in Tunis last week and wrapped up this two-legged semifinal by the same margin here in Pretoria to book a place in the final where they will be looking to win it for the first time since the 2018/2019 season.

Though there was disappointment of once again having failed to make it to the final once again, the Brazilians will take small consolation that they have qualified for the Fifa Club World Cup in 2025.