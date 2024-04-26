We deserve to be at Chiefs, Solomons says as struggling Amakhosi face SuperSport

The question about the suitability of some players has been asked often as the team has had a terrible run this year under caretaker coach Cavin Johnson, who has won only one of eight league matches.
Dillan Solomons has had a mixed second season with Kaizer Chiefs, where his place in the team has never looked guaranteed.
The 27-year-old believes he and other players under contract at Naturena deserve to wear the Chiefs jersey, despite them struggling to produce results to end a trophy famine that has gone on for an unprecedented nine seasons.
“100%” was the answer the right-footed player gave when asked if he and some other players deserve to be at the club.
“If we don't deserve to be here why did (management) sign us? Why would they sign players if people feel like we shouldn't be here?
“I feel like a lot of people have been saying a lot of players don't deserve to be here but I don't feel like that. Obviously that is people's opinion and you have to resect that. I feel like every player deserves to be here.”
The question about the suitability of some players has been asked often as the team has had a terrible run this year under caretaker coach Cavin Johnson, who has won only one of eight league matches.
Their last three matches against Stellenbosch, Chippa United and Richards Bay ended in defeats to take Amakhosi out of the top eight in the DStv Premiership standings.
Chiefs face SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday, and Solomons, who has played only 11 league matches this season, is hoping for a better outcome that takes them back into the top eight ahead of a tough fixture against runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
“We're not playing that bad, we're not playing bad at all. We're doing well in my opinion,” Solomons said of Chiefs' form.
“It's just that we're not taking our chances in the final third and that comes with everyone, not only our strikers.
“It comes from me putting a good ball for our strikers to score. It comes from our midfielders creating chances for our strikers. It's not that our strikers are not scoring. We could score from set pieces but it's not happening for us there. It's everyone and that's the only thing I feel we should work on, and that's getting goals.”
Solomons' game time at Chiefs has dwindled this season though he's had some action in the latest matches.
He believes he's been working hard to gain Johnson's trust and will hope for more minutes in the club's remaining six league fixtures.
“Me not playing at the start of the season was tough, but the other players were playing well. I had to be supportive and motivate the guys and push them. At training I'm not going to be one who's sulking, I'm one to work hard and push the rest of the players.”
Facing a SuperSport side that has also been struggling with form this year means the game in Polokwane could be for the taking of either side.
“They (SuperSport) also won one game in 10, I think. They're in a similar situation but they're higher on the log because they did their work early in the league.
“For us it's (about) winning. We can't focus too much on what they're going to bring. We have to focus on what we can take to the game. We know both teams are going to be in the mode to win, so it's going to be a very nice and tough encounter.”
