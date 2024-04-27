Leicester promoted back to Premier League as Leeds humbled at QPR

Leicester City earned promotion back to the Premier League on Friday after nearest rivals Leeds United were beaten 4-0 by Queens Park Rangers, ensuring the Championship leaders will finish in the top two in the standings.

The result left second-placed Leeds's chances of automatic promotion from the second-tier Championship hanging by a thread.

They trail Leicester by four points with one game left to play and are only a point ahead of Ipswich Town, who have two games in hand.

It was a dream first half for QPR as the London side scored two goals without reply.