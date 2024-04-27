Soccer

Leicester promoted back to Premier League as Leeds humbled at QPR

27 April 2024 - 08:00 By By Samuel Indyk
Ethan Ampadu and Jaidon Anthony of Leeds United look dejected following the team's defeat to Queens Park Rangers in the Sky Bet Championship at Loftus Road to hand the league title to Leicester City.
Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

Leicester City earned promotion back to the Premier League on Friday after nearest rivals Leeds United were beaten 4-0 by Queens Park Rangers, ensuring the Championship leaders will finish in the top two in the standings.

The result left second-placed Leeds's chances of automatic promotion from the second-tier Championship hanging by a thread.

They trail Leicester by four points with one game left to play and are only a point ahead of Ipswich Town, who have two games in hand.

It was a dream first half for QPR as the London side scored two goals without reply.

First Ilias Chair scored with a deflected effort from outside the area, while a curled finish from Lucas Andersen midway through the first half made it 2-0.

Leeds tried to up the pressure in the second half but with little effect, with French forward Georginio Rutter pulling a shot wide from the middle of the penalty area.

Scottish forward Lyndon Dykes and Sam Field both scored headers from set pieces in the second half to complete the 4-0 win.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke turned to his bench to try and influence the game and it was one of those substitutes, striker Mateo Joseph, who came closest, seeing his close-range attempt turned wide by Rangers keeper Asmir Begovic.

