Orlando Pirates’ Thabiso Lebitso probably out for rest of the season
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates have revealed right-back Thabiso Lebitso, who went off injured in their 4-0 thrashing of Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday, has suffered a broken collarbone.
The Buccaneers said Lebitso, who was stretchered off in the 17th minute and replaced by Thabiso Monyane, will need surgery, and the prognosis of how long he will be out will only be known after that.
However, it seems almost certain the player will not be back before the end of the season in May.
“The Bucs' medical team has revealed the 28-year-old right-back has suffered a broken collarbone which requires surgical intervention,” Pirates said.
“The prognosis of how long Lebitso will be out for will be known post his procedure.”
Pirates kept up their challenge for second place with their win against Royal.
Bucs are in third place on 43 points from 25 matches, but face a stern test chasing red-hot, second-placed Stellenbosch FC (46 points), who thrashed Polokwane City 5-0 at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday night.
Runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who meet fifth-placed TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld on Monday night (7.30pm), have 65 points from 22 games.
Pirates are also in form having won four games in a row in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and conceding three.
They meet sixth-placed Cape Town City at Cape Town on Wednesday (7.30pm).
