Soccer

Hungry for more Harry Kane says it’s not a one-off year with Bayern

01 May 2024 - 14:29 By Shifa Jahan
Harry Kane celebrates scoring Bayern Munich's second goal in their Champions League semifinal first leg match against Real Madrid at Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday night.
Image: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Harry Kane says he is in for the ride with Bayern Munich as his hunt for the first major trophy of his career continues after scoring his eighth Champions League goal this season in their 2-2 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg semifinal tie.

Vinicius Jr scored in the 24th minute to give Real the lead in the first half but the hosts scored twice in four minutes early in the second half through a Leroy Sane strike and Kane penalty, before Vinicius' spot kick held Bayern to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.

The English striker, who joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur for around £87m in August last year, scored his 43rd goal in 43 games for the German side this season.

Bayer Leverkusen halted Bayern's run of 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles and the Bavarians were eliminated from the German Cup but despite these setbacks, Bayern still have a shot at the Champions League trophy.

“Everything we're fighting for this year is in this competition,” Kane told reporters. “It'll be tough. We have to go [to the Bernabeu for the second leg] with full belief.

“These are the big games. The atmosphere was incredible. This is exactly why I came here. I want to be playing in these big games, these big moments.

“I'm here for many years. It's not a one-off year I'm here for. Of course at the start of the season the expectation was to win trophies. The Champions League is the biggest one. If we can somehow get our hands on that one, it would be an amazing season.”

Bayern travel to Madrid for the return leg on May 8 and visit VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday. 

Reuters

