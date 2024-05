Hungry for more Harry Kane says it’s not a one-off year with Bayern

Bayer Leverkusen halted Bayern's run of 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles and the Bavarians were eliminated from the German Cup but despite these setbacks, Bayern still have a shot at the Champions League trophy.

“Everything we're fighting for this year is in this competition,” Kane told reporters. “It'll be tough. We have to go [to the Bernabeu for the second leg] with full belief.

“These are the big games. The atmosphere was incredible. This is exactly why I came here. I want to be playing in these big games, these big moments.

“I'm here for many years. It's not a one-off year I'm here for. Of course at the start of the season the expectation was to win trophies. The Champions League is the biggest one. If we can somehow get our hands on that one, it would be an amazing season.”

Bayern travel to Madrid for the return leg on May 8 and visit VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Reuters