Soccer

Points are in-form Orlando Pirates’ priority as they face Cape Town City

01 May 2024 - 13:04
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Orlando Pirates will have Deon Hotto back from suspension for their DStv Premiership match against Cape Town City on Wednesday night.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates only have points on their minds with pleasing football a secondary objective as they meet Eric Tinkler's tough sixth-placed DStv Premiership side Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night (3pm).

The third-placed Buccaneers are locked in a titanic struggle with an also in-form Stellenbosch FC for the 2023-2024 runners-up spot, though Steve Barker's second-placed Cape side are easily the more consistent.

Stellies have gone 13 league and cup games unbeaten and have not lost in 17 Premiership matches. They have 46 points from 25 games and in that sort of form will be difficult for any team to dislodge behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns (59 points from 23 matches).

Pirates (43 from 25) have hit scoring form with 16 goals scored and three conceded in four league and cup wins. 

Their opponents on Wednesday night, City — with another halfway stage second place contender, seventh-placed SuperSport United — are an example of how quickly a side can drop off the pace when the results dry up.

Bucs assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi pointed out the Soweto giants have not had much turnaround and also had travel involved, so could not do much work on the field after their 4-0 league win against Royal AM at Pietermaritzburg's Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday. 

“There is not much that can be done on the football field travelling from Durban to Cape Town — just an analysis of the opponents,” he said as Pirates trained at the Vasco da Gama club grounds on Tuesday.

“But we are at the stage of the season where every point counts — teams are playing to avoid relegation, fighting for the top eight or fighting to be on top.

“We have a responsibility to try to fulfil our objective of getting all the points against a tough side in City.”

While Pirates' goal fest continued against Royal, head coach Jose Riveiro was not pleased with many aspects of the performance of his team, especially in the first half.

He conceded that winning pretty is not an emphasis at a stage of the season where points are first prize.

“It was nice to get a good result in front of a fantastic crowd but it was not a good first half. Not happy with our performance in the first 45 minutes,” Riveiro said.

“We lost control of the game many times in situations where we were leading — [it was] not the football [we have been] playing recently.

“In the second half we found ourselves a bit more in the last 25, 30 [minutes] and managed to capitalise on the chances we acquired at the end of the match.

“It was an important victory. Like I said before the match, at this part of the season we cannot dream about playing beautifully in each game — it's making sure we get the three points.”

City have gone off the boil in 2024 and have not won in their past 10 league and cup games. But Tinkler's side are never easy to beat, evidenced by four of their past five results being draws.

Pirates right-back Thabiso Lebitso will probably miss the rest of the season with the broken collarbone he sustained against Royal and suspended Patrick Maswanganyi and Makhehleni Makhaula are also notable absentees against the Citizens.

Riveiro has Sipho Chaine, Deon Hotto and Miguel Timm back from suspension.

City have centre-back Keanu Cupido back from suspension.

