IN PICS | Sundowns thrash Chiefs to clinch seventh league title in a row

Tashreeq Matthews is rugby-tackled by teammate Peter Shalulile celebrating the former's goal as Mamelodi Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs 5-1 in their DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday night to clinch the 2023-24 title. Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns clinched their seventh DStv Premiership title in succession with their 5-1 thrashing of Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Thursday night.
Here is a selection of the pictures from a joyous occasion for the Brazilians:
Mothobi Mvala and Ronwen Williams lift Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena after the match. Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Matias Esquivel celebrates scoring for Sundowns with teammates. Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Sundowns supporters were in celebratory mood. Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Thapelo Morena celebrates with his teammates. Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Themba Zwane acknowledges the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters. Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate with the fans. Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns fans enjoy the occasion. Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams and teammates Aubrey Modiba and Neo Maema celebrates with the fans. Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Sundowns ambassadors and multi-trophy winners Tiyani Mabunda and Hlompho Kekana celebrate another title with Lucas Rebeiro. Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
