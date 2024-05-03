Soccer

IN PICS | Sundowns thrash Chiefs to clinch seventh league title in a row

03 May 2024 - 14:22
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tashreeq Matthews is rugby-tackled by teammate Peter Shalulile celebrating the former's goal as Mamelodi Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs 5-1 in their DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday night to clinch the 2023-24 title.
Tashreeq Matthews is rugby-tackled by teammate Peter Shalulile celebrating the former's goal as Mamelodi Sundowns beat Kaizer Chiefs 5-1 in their DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday night to clinch the 2023-24 title.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns clinched their seventh DStv Premiership title in succession with their 5-1 thrashing of Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Thursday night.

Here is a selection of the pictures from a joyous occasion for the Brazilians:

Mothobi Mvala and Ronwen Williams lift Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena after the match.
Mothobi Mvala and Ronwen Williams lift Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena after the match.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Matias Esquivel celebrates scoring for Sundowns with teammates.
Matias Esquivel celebrates scoring for Sundowns with teammates.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Sundowns supporters were in celebratory mood.
Sundowns supporters were in celebratory mood.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Thapelo Morena celebrates with his teammates.
Thapelo Morena celebrates with his teammates.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Themba Zwane acknowledges the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters.
Themba Zwane acknowledges the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate with the fans.
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate with the fans.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns fans enjoy the occasion.
Mamelodi Sundowns fans enjoy the occasion.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams and teammates Aubrey Modiba and Neo Maema celebrates with the fans.
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams and teammates Aubrey Modiba and Neo Maema celebrates with the fans.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Sundowns ambassadors and multi-trophy winners Tiyani Mabunda and Hlompho Kekana celebrate another title with Lucas Rebeiro.
Sundowns ambassadors and multi-trophy winners Tiyani Mabunda and Hlompho Kekana celebrate another title with Lucas Rebeiro.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

READ MORE

Rulani deserves another shot at winning Champions League with Sundowns

The 37-year-old Mokwena was visibly disappointed as the 1-0 second leg and 2-0 aggregate loss to Esperance denied him the personal achievement of ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Title-winning Mokwena turns attention to Sundowns’ PSL points record

Immediately after winning the DStv Premiership title with a thumping 5-1 win against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Thursday night, Mamelodi ...
Sport
6 hours ago

‘Red card spoiled my game’: Johnson on Chiefs’ huge defeat to champs Sundowns

Cavin Johnson cut a forlorn figure as he attempted to explain what might have been after Kaizer Chiefs suffered one of their most humiliating defeats ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Sundowns in seventh heaven as they wrap up league title with win over shambolic Chiefs

The beautiful, relentless and ruthless Mamelodi Sundowns machine reached new and unprecedented heights at FNB Stadium with their seventh successive ...
Sport
20 hours ago

POLL | Is it a fair contest for Mamelodi Sundowns to play limping Kaizer Chiefs?

Kaizer Chiefs suffered another embarrassing defeat, being beaten 5-1 at home by Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday.
Sport
3 hours ago

In-form Orlando Pirates primed to reach Nedbank Cup final: Happy Jele

Former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele is confident the Soweto giants will emerge victorious when they meet Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘The team is in a moment where it feels confident’: Riveiro on Pirates’ hot form

Orlando Pirates finally taking scoring chances, plus the confidence gained in their process as results come their way, are among reasons for their ...
Sport
4 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Red card spoiled my game’: Johnson on Chiefs’ huge defeat to champs Sundowns Soccer
  2. 'It's more mental than physical,' says Riveiro as Bucs prepare for showdown ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns in seventh heaven as they wrap up league title with win over shambolic ... Soccer
  4. ‘Life can be so cruel’: boxing community devastated by death of Dingaan Thobela Sport
  5. Title-winning Mokwena turns attention to Sundowns’ PSL points record Soccer

Latest Videos

'SA & Africa perfect place for future American football stars': Former NFL ...
Global Citizen NOW winner speaks of how she is changing Tanzania to empower ...