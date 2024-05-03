Man City must make experience count, says Guardiola as Foden wins FWA award
Manchester City must prove their experience in the remaining four games to beat Arsenal in the closest Premier League title race for years, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Guardiola's side, on 79 points from 34 matches and a point behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand, host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday after the Gunners entertain Bournemouth in the early kickoff.
Having won five league titles with City including the last three in a row, Guardiola was asked if his experience was an advantage in the battle with Arsenal who have not won the crown for 20 years.
“I would love to say yes, but I don't know,” Guardiola said.
“We have to prove it tomorrow against Wolves and in the next games. We know that we have to get all 12 points, otherwise it will be difficult because Arsenal are so strong and consistent.
“It difficult to think they are going to drop points. One at a time and we try to win the games. It's no more complicated.”
🥶 Palmer scores four past Everton— Premier League (@premierleague) May 3, 2024
🎯 Foden's hat-trick against Aston Villa
🏁 Isak's double in a 4-0 win against Spurs
🧤 Pickford's Merseyside derby clean sheet
Premier League stars stepping up when their teams need them most 💫@Castrol | #GameChangers pic.twitter.com/JihdBCqZBf
Goalkeeper Ederson, defender Ruben Dias and midfielder Phil Foden should be available against Wolves after recovering from injuries.
The 23-year-old Foden was named the Football Writers' Association's player of the year on Feiday.
“He has been really good,” Guardiola said. “The impact in the final third is very good and his work ethic as well. Every year due to the amount of games and the minutes he is playing he is getting more mature.
“He understands the game better now but he has to keep on improving, he is still young.”
Guardiola was criticised for not giving Foden enough playing time in previous seasons.
“He was playing in a team that won a lot of Premier Leagues,” he said. “And he was playing in the final stages of a lot of competitions. It is not easy to play (in that team) that is so demanding. Always you can improve until you retire or die, you can improve.”
🚨BREAKING: Man City's Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw have won the 2024 Men's and Women's FWA Footballer of the Year award 🏆pic.twitter.com/ubl0vVGlpU— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 3, 2024
City took the men's and women's awards in the Football Writers' Association's player of the year, with City forward Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw also taking the prize.
England international Foden, 23, who has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season, including his goal in their Club World Cup final victory, won 42% of the vote, ahead of Arsenal's Declan Rice and his City team mate Rodri.
“I'm immensely proud to have won this award. Now I am focused on seeking to finish the season as strongly as possible and to try to help City win more trophies,” Foden said.
City won both awards for the second time in five years, with Jamaica international Shaw taking the women's award after a season in which she became the club's all-time leading women's scorer.
Shaw, whose season ended prematurely last week with a foot injury, is the Women's Super League top scorer with 21 goals, and won the vote ahead of Chelsea's Lauren James, and City's Alex Greenwood.
Reuters