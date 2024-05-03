Man City must make experience count, says Guardiola as Foden wins FWA award

Manchester City must prove their experience in the remaining four games to beat Arsenal in the closest Premier League title race for years, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Guardiola's side, on 79 points from 34 matches and a point behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand, host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday after the Gunners entertain Bournemouth in the early kickoff.

Having won five league titles with City including the last three in a row, Guardiola was asked if his experience was an advantage in the battle with Arsenal who have not won the crown for 20 years.

“I would love to say yes, but I don't know,” Guardiola said.

“We have to prove it tomorrow against Wolves and in the next games. We know that we have to get all 12 points, otherwise it will be difficult because Arsenal are so strong and consistent.

“It difficult to think they are going to drop points. One at a time and we try to win the games. It's no more complicated.”