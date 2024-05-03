Kaizer Chiefs suffered another embarrassing defeat, being beaten 5-1 at home by Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday.
The win crowned Sundowns the 2023-2024 DStv Premiership champions, while Amakhosi continue their trophy drought. The result did not come as a shock to many followers of the beautiful game as Sundowns have been spectacularly dominant domestically — their latest league title is their record-extending seventh in succession — while ailing Chiefs have gone nine seasons without a trophy.
Coach Rulani Mokwena's Downs have not lost a game this season. Chiefs have lost 11 and are wallowing in eighth place with 33 points.
While Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson complained about a red card his side received from what he believed to be an incorrect decision, most supporters would agree the scoreline was a reflection of how far Amakhosi have fallen behind Sundowns in competitiveness.
“Man plans, but God decides — this is where we are and football is about winning and drawing and you enter the last few games with that. I am happy to see we are playing more without the fear of losing, “Mokwena said, celebrating Downs' victory against Chiefs and in the title race.
POLL | Is it a fair contest for Mamelodi Sundowns to play limping Kaizer Chiefs?
Image: Lefty Shivambu
