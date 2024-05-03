Soccer

POLL | Is it a fair contest for Mamelodi Sundowns to play limping Kaizer Chiefs?

03 May 2024 - 14:42 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs are in the spotlight after suffering an embarrassing loss to Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership on Thursday.
Kaizer Chiefs are in the spotlight after suffering an embarrassing loss to Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership on Thursday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

 

Kaizer Chiefs suffered another embarrassing defeat, being beaten 5-1 at home by Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday.  

The win crowned Sundowns the 2023-2024 DStv Premiership champions, while Amakhosi continue their trophy drought. The result did not come as a shock to many followers of the beautiful game as Sundowns have been spectacularly dominant domestically — their latest league title is their record-extending seventh in succession — while ailing Chiefs have gone nine seasons without a trophy.

Coach Rulani Mokwena's Downs have not lost a game this season. Chiefs have lost 11 and are wallowing in eighth place with 33 points.

While Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson complained about a red card his side received from what he believed to be an incorrect decision, most supporters would agree the scoreline was a reflection of how far Amakhosi have fallen behind Sundowns in competitiveness.

“Man plans, but God decides — this is where we are and football is about winning and drawing and you enter the last few games with that. I am happy to see we are playing more without the fear of losing, “Mokwena said, celebrating Downs' victory against Chiefs and in the title race.

READ MORE

Title-winning Mokwena turns attention to Sundowns’ PSL points record

Immediately after winning the DStv Premiership title with a thumping 5-1 win against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Thursday night, Mamelodi ...
Sport
6 hours ago

‘Red card spoiled my game’: Johnson on Chiefs’ huge defeat to champs Sundowns

Cavin Johnson cut a forlorn figure as he attempted to explain what might have been after Kaizer Chiefs suffered one of their most humiliating defeats ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Sundowns in seventh heaven as they wrap up league title with win over shambolic Chiefs

The beautiful, relentless and ruthless Mamelodi Sundowns machine reached new and unprecedented heights at FNB Stadium with their seventh successive ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Rulani Mokwena on how Cavin Johnson inspired him to become a coach

It will be a classic case of student versus master when Kaizer Chiefs host traditional rivals Mamelodi Sundowns
Sport
1 day ago

Rulani deserves another shot at winning Champions League with Sundowns

The 37-year-old Mokwena was visibly disappointed as the 1-0 second leg and 2-0 aggregate loss to Esperance denied him the personal achievement of ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Mabasa, Mofokeng star as Orlando Pirates outwit City

Tshegofatso Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng were the stars of the show as Orlando Pirates turned on the heat against Cape Town City, outwitting them ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns boss ‘Mokwena lied through his teeth’: Galaxy threaten legal action

TS Galaxy have threatened legal action against Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena over his post-match comments where he suggested Rockets players ...
Sport
3 days ago

Thembinkosi Lorch needs time to adapt at Sundowns: Rulani Mokwena

Rulani Mokwena has asked for patience from the club's supporters for attacker Thembinkosi Lorch as he adapts to life at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sport
3 days ago

Ramović dismisses Mokwena’s claim Mongae ‘intentionally injured’ Sundowns’ Zungu

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović has dismissed suggestions that Orebotse Mongae deliberately hurt Mamelodi Sundowns' Bongani Zungu during their DStv ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Red card spoiled my game’: Johnson on Chiefs’ huge defeat to champs Sundowns Soccer
  2. 'It's more mental than physical,' says Riveiro as Bucs prepare for showdown ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns in seventh heaven as they wrap up league title with win over shambolic ... Soccer
  4. ‘Life can be so cruel’: boxing community devastated by death of Dingaan Thobela Sport
  5. Title-winning Mokwena turns attention to Sundowns’ PSL points record Soccer

Latest Videos

'SA & Africa perfect place for future American football stars': Former NFL ...
Global Citizen NOW winner speaks of how she is changing Tanzania to empower ...