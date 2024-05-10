Soccer

Cape Town Spurs in serious danger of automatic relegation after draw with SuperSport

10 May 2024 - 22:12
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
SuperSport United midfielder Lyle Lakay in a tussle for the ball with Gidiel Kamagi of Cape Town Spurs during their DStv Premiership match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Image: Brian Rikhotso/BackpagePix

Cape Town Spurs are in serious danger of automatic relegation back to the National First Division (NFD) after they played to a 0-0 draw with SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night. 

With this share of the spoils, bottom of the log Spurs have only 19 points to show for their troubles with two DStv Premiership matches remaining and they are five points adrift of Richards Bay who sit above them on the log. 

Advantage is with Richards Bay who need two points from their remaining three matches to get to 26 and avoid automatic relegation because Spurs can only get to 25 if they win their remaining two matches. 

Spurs played more than 70 minutes of this lukewarm match against SuperSport United with a man down after Gidiel Kamagi was sent for an early shower by referee Cedrick Muvhali after 16 minutes for a professional foul on Shandre Campbell. 

For SuperSport, they have slightly increased their chances of securing a top-eight finish as this point has moved them to fifth spot but they may be overtaken by TS Galaxy and Cape Town City below them who are in action on Saturday. 

If Spurs are ultimately relegated, it will not come as a surprise to many because they started their return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on a wrong footing by losing their opening nine matches. 

In fact, their start to the season was so poor that they had accumulated only four points at the halfway stage and most teams in a similar situation in the past have never managed to avoid automatic relegation. 

Though prospects are grim for Spurs and their coach Ernst Middendorp, his SuperSport counterpart Gavin Hunt will also rue the fact that his team was inconsistent this campaign. 

That was evident during the closing stages of this match where the likes of Campbell and Bradley Grobler missed chances from good positions to take the three points at home. 

