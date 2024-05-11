Kylian Mbappe confirms exit from Paris Saint-Germain

French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe confirmed his departure from Paris Saint-Germain after this season, opening the door for his expected move to join Real Madrid.

PSG plays Sunday against Toulouse, Mbappe's last appearance in front of the home crowd, and finishes with a French Cup final May 15 against Lyon.

Mbappe posted his farewell thoughts via Instagram, saying in part that he would not be staying beyond this season.

"Hi everyone, it's Kylian. I wanted to speak to you," Mbappe told fans.

"I've always said that I would speak with you when the time comes and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain.