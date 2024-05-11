Soccer

Kylian Mbappe confirms exit from Paris Saint-Germain

11 May 2024 - 07:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
French superstar Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.
French superstar Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.
Image: Richard Heathcote

French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe confirmed his departure from Paris Saint-Germain after this season, opening the door for his expected move to join Real Madrid.

PSG plays Sunday against Toulouse, Mbappe's last appearance in front of the home crowd, and finishes with a French Cup final May 15 against Lyon.

Mbappe posted his farewell thoughts via Instagram, saying in part that he would not be staying beyond this season.

"Hi everyone, it's Kylian. I wanted to speak to you," Mbappe told fans.

"I've always said that I would speak with you when the time comes and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain.

Man United’s Rashford, Martinez back in training ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester United have been boosted by the return of forward Marcus Rashford and centre back Lisandro Martinez in team training ahead of Sunday's ...
Sport
23 hours ago

"It's a lot of emotions, many years where I had the chance and the great honor to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world which allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure, to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history, some of the greatest champions, to meet a lot of people, to grow as a man as well with all the glory and the mistakes I've made."

Mbappe made sure to mention his belief that PSG remains a formidable club.

"Despite everything that can happen on the outside, all this media hype that surrounds the club sometimes, there are some real club lovers who want to protect it and make it shine, and it's great, and I know that with all these people, this club is in great hands.

"It's hard, and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that, to leave my country, France, the Ligue 1, a championship I have always known. But I think I needed this, a new challenge, after seven years."

Comeback kings Real Madrid stun Bayern to reach Champions League final

Real Madrid's Joselu scored twice in the final minutes as they fought back from the brink of elimination to reach the Champions League final with a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Multiple reports have said Mbappe will land at Real Madrid, a destination that finished a narrow runner-up to PSG in 2017, the last time Mbappe, who was leaving Monaco, made a decision among potential teams.

Mbappe helped France win the 2018 World Cup and returned to record a hat trick in a 2022 World Cup loss to Argentina.

He has amassed a PSG-record 255 goals in 306 matches, taking six Ligue 1 championships along the way.

Mbappe (26 goals this season) is likely to win the Ligue 1 Golden Boot for a sixth consecutive season.

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Safa financial report shows shortfall of R107m as auditors sound alarm Soccer
  2. More growth for SA20 despite Proteas drama Cricket
  3. Proteas head to Jamaica ahead of T20 World Cup Cricket
  4. Tickets for hugely anticipated Nedbank Cup final between Sundowns and Pirates ... Soccer
  5. Stormers eventually slay Dragons Rugby

Latest Videos

‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker on the Arena ...
'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...