The sold-out signs have gone up at Mbombela Stadium.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that tickets for the hugely anticipated Nedbank Cup final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have been snapped up.
The Brazilians and the Buccaneers both go into the clash on June 1 looking to complete a domestic double, as Sundowns have already won the DStv Premiership with six matches to spare and Pirates lifted the MTN8 trophy earlier in the season.
Mbombela Stadium sold-out for blockbuster Nedbank Cup final between Sundowns and Pirates
Image: PSL
The sold-out signs have gone up at Mbombela Stadium.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that tickets for the hugely anticipated Nedbank Cup final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have been snapped up.
The Brazilians and the Buccaneers both go into the clash on June 1 looking to complete a domestic double, as Sundowns have already won the DStv Premiership with six matches to spare and Pirates lifted the MTN8 trophy earlier in the season.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker
Before the final, Pirates are involved in a battle with Stellenbosch to finish second on the log and qualify for the Champions League next season while Sundowns are trying to go the entire league campaign without defeat.
READ MORE
Tickets for hugely anticipated Nedbank Cup final between Sundowns and Pirates go on sale
Cape Town Spurs in serious danger of automatic relegation after draw with SuperSport
Sundowns Ladies to participate in Women’s Cup tournament in the US
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos