Sundowns Ladies to participate in Women’s Cup tournament in the US

11 May 2024 - 09:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies team will participate in the in the 2024 Women’s Cup tournament to take place in the United States during August.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies will participate in the 2024 Women’s Cup tournament to take place in the US during August. 

The Hollywoodbets Super League and Caf Women’s Champions League champions will be up against some of the top women’s football teams from around the globe.

Now in its third edition, the Women’s Cup has become the pre-eminent women’s soccer invitational tournament and this year will feature the likes of Atletico de Madrid from Spain, Vissel Kobe from Japan and hosts Kansas City. 

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are the first African club to be invited to the tournament, this opportunity having been facilitated through the club’s partnership with Roc Nation Sports International. 

Welcoming the invitation to the tournament, Sundowns Ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala said: “For us to participate in the tournament is incredibly important as it will give us an opportunity to test ourselves against world-class opposition and it will give our players the platform to showcase their talent on a global stage.” 

This year’s Women’s Cup tournament will take place at the state-of-the-art CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, which was opened earlier this year as the first privately-financed facility exclusively designed for a professional women’s soccer team.

Mamelodi Sundowns chairperson Tlhopie Motsepe welcomed the announcement. 

“The Women’s Cup is a special event that showcases the women’s game, while also creating opportunities for the next generation of female athletes. Mamelodi Sundowns is a proudly African Football Club that values the important role that women’s sport plays in inspiring people of all ages and backgrounds. 

“We are very pleased to be part of the legacy of this event and look forward to testing our South African style of football against some of the best teams in the world.” 

John P Reynal, president and CEO of the Women’s Cup, said it was an exciting moment to include an African club among the participants for 2024. 

“Our goal is to further expand and globalise the tournament, tapping into the remarkable growth of women’s soccer on an international scale. The addition of the highly-regarded Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies side is a perfect example of this. We can’t wait to see them take part later this year.” 

