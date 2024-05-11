Soccer

Sundowns on course to go season unbeaten with win over Royal AM

11 May 2024 - 19:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Rivaldo Coetzee challenges for the ball with Levy Mashiane of Royal AM during their DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
EYES ON THE BALL: Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Rivaldo Coetzee challenges for the ball with Levy Mashiane of Royal AM during their DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns kept their hopes of ending the DStv Premiership campaign unbeaten with a last gasp 1-0 win over struggling Royal AM at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night. 

Peter Shalulile headed home Lesiba Nku’s pin-point cross from close range to beat Patrick Nyame as they finally broke Royal AM’s resistence to increase their lead at the top of the standings.   

The Brazilians remains on course for what would be a remarkable feat of going the entire season without a loss if they avoid defeat during their remaining matches against Stellenbosch, TS Galaxy and Cape Town City. 

They are still on course of achieving league and cup double as they will feature in the hugely anticipated Nedbank Cup final against rivals Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium next month. 

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker

In the 18th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by ...
Sport
1 day ago

With this share of the spoils, Sundowns consolidated their place at the top of the standings with 66 points from 26 matches in this season where they shattered team and individual records. 

Sundowns have also reached 50 league matches unbeaten in the league since they lost to SuperSport United in 2022.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena will be looking for an improved performance when it comes to scoring as the Brazilians have only kissed the back of the net once over the last two league matches. 

For Royal AM and coach John Maduka, they live to fight another day as they are in the battle to avoid the dreaded promotional play-offs with other teams at the bottom half of the table. 

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard ... Sport
  2. More growth for SA20 despite Proteas drama Cricket
  3. Safa financial report shows shortfall of R107m as auditors sound alarm Soccer
  4. Tickets for hugely anticipated Nedbank Cup final between Sundowns and Pirates ... Soccer
  5. Proteas head to Jamaica ahead of T20 World Cup Cricket

Latest Videos

‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker on the Arena ...
'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...