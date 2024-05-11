Sundowns on course to go season unbeaten with win over Royal AM

Mamelodi Sundowns kept their hopes of ending the DStv Premiership campaign unbeaten with a last gasp 1-0 win over struggling Royal AM at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

Peter Shalulile headed home Lesiba Nku’s pin-point cross from close range to beat Patrick Nyame as they finally broke Royal AM’s resistence to increase their lead at the top of the standings.

The Brazilians remains on course for what would be a remarkable feat of going the entire season without a loss if they avoid defeat during their remaining matches against Stellenbosch, TS Galaxy and Cape Town City.

They are still on course of achieving league and cup double as they will feature in the hugely anticipated Nedbank Cup final against rivals Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium next month.