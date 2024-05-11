Sundowns on course to go season unbeaten with win over Royal AM
Mamelodi Sundowns kept their hopes of ending the DStv Premiership campaign unbeaten with a last gasp 1-0 win over struggling Royal AM at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.
Peter Shalulile headed home Lesiba Nku’s pin-point cross from close range to beat Patrick Nyame as they finally broke Royal AM’s resistence to increase their lead at the top of the standings.
The Brazilians remains on course for what would be a remarkable feat of going the entire season without a loss if they avoid defeat during their remaining matches against Stellenbosch, TS Galaxy and Cape Town City.
They are still on course of achieving league and cup double as they will feature in the hugely anticipated Nedbank Cup final against rivals Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium next month.
With this share of the spoils, Sundowns consolidated their place at the top of the standings with 66 points from 26 matches in this season where they shattered team and individual records.
Sundowns have also reached 50 league matches unbeaten in the league since they lost to SuperSport United in 2022.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena will be looking for an improved performance when it comes to scoring as the Brazilians have only kissed the back of the net once over the last two league matches.
For Royal AM and coach John Maduka, they live to fight another day as they are in the battle to avoid the dreaded promotional play-offs with other teams at the bottom half of the table.