Swallows beat Stellenbosch to ease relegation pressure

Stellenbosch wasted another opportunity to hold on to second spot in the DStv Premiership when they lost 2-0 to relegation fighting Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

This was the second successive league match that Steve Barker’s charges has given Orlando Pirates a bigger chance to overtake them on the log with two matches remaining.

Lindokuhle Mtshali opened the scoring (34m) for the Dube Birds with a scorcher of a shot against the run of play as the visitors had dictated terms and dominated possession.

Iqraam Rayners, Devin Titus, Antonio van Wyk, Anicet Oura and Jayden Adams ran rings around Swallows area and now and then tested Swallows keeper Daniel Akpeyi with strong shots before Mtshali, a former Lamontville Golden Arrows playmaker, linked up with striker Gabadinho Mhango to beat Sage Stephens with a stunner.