Swallows beat Stellenbosch to ease relegation pressure
Stellenbosch wasted another opportunity to hold on to second spot in the DStv Premiership when they lost 2-0 to relegation fighting Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.
This was the second successive league match that Steve Barker’s charges has given Orlando Pirates a bigger chance to overtake them on the log with two matches remaining.
Lindokuhle Mtshali opened the scoring (34m) for the Dube Birds with a scorcher of a shot against the run of play as the visitors had dictated terms and dominated possession.
Iqraam Rayners, Devin Titus, Antonio van Wyk, Anicet Oura and Jayden Adams ran rings around Swallows area and now and then tested Swallows keeper Daniel Akpeyi with strong shots before Mtshali, a former Lamontville Golden Arrows playmaker, linked up with striker Gabadinho Mhango to beat Sage Stephens with a stunner.
Mhango put the match beyond Stellies’ reach when he doubled Swallows’ lead in the 73rd minute.
This goal came as Stellies were trying to chase the equaliser and their defence was caught in disarray when Mhango received a pass to net his seventh league goal of the season.
The win may have put Swallows clear of relegation as it took them eight points clear of Richards Bay who were to face Pirates late on Saturday in Orlando Stadium.
With victory over Bay for Pirates will see them finish the weekend on 52 points and two clear of Stellies with both sides remaining with two matches to finish the season.
Perhaps the lack of experience of managing games and anxiety in these latter stages of the season caught up with Stellies.
Barker’s had an unbeaten run of 25 matches before they lost to champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup last week.
That loss to Sundowns was followed by another subdued performance when Stellies drew 0-0 against AmaZulu at home on Wednesday.
The consolation for Stellies and Barker is that they will qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup if they end up finishing third even if they lose their last two league matches against Sundowns and Bay.
After playing Bay in Orlando last night Pirates will fancy their chances of bagging the Caf Champions League spot by finishing third. Pirates will face TS Galaxy away and SuperSport United at home in their last two matches.