Soccer

Arsenal snatch back top spot, for now, with win at Man United

12 May 2024 - 19:52 By Lori Ewing
Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring for Arsenal with teammate Kai Havertz in their Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard capitalised on dreadful Manchester United defending to give his side a 1-0 victory on Sunday that saw Mikel Arteta's men provisionally overtake Manchester City for top spot in the Premier League table.

While Arsenal, who won for just the second time at Old Trafford in their last 17 visits, have 86 points with one game left of the tightest title race in years, holders City remain in the driving seat with 85 points and two matches to play.

The Gunners scored in the 20th minute when Kai Havertz strolled barely challenged into space on the right side before sending the ball into the box for Trossard to tuck home.

The game swung from end to end over a final tense few minutes, with United goalkeeper Andre Onana leaping to push away shots from substitute Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice.

United are eighth with two games left, and trail sixth-placed Newcastle by three points in their quest for a European berth next season. 

Reuters

