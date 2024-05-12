Soccer

Chiefs pick up point against AmaZulu to squeeze back into eighth place

12 May 2024 - 19:43
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Njabulo Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu's Ben Motshwari and Wayde Jootse go up for an aerial ball in the DStv Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday evening.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs could not earn the three points they needed to make their ambitions of a top eight DStv Premiership finish more comfortable, having to settle for a 1-1 draw against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs would have been frustrated that in a first half where they edged play, struck the post and created openings Ashley du Preez’s second-minute opener was cancelled out by a strike by AmaZulu's Victor Letsoalo (39th) that seemed to come from an offside position.

Cavin Johnson’s men could not find the same dominance against Pablo Franco Martin’s industrious if unspectacular Usuthu in the second half, though still had chances to win it, the Durban team’s captain, goalkeeper and man-of-the-match Veli Mothwa, as he had in the first half, standing in their way.

Chiefs moved up a place from ninth to eighth position but their grip on a place in the top half remains fragile. AmaZulu remained in 12th place.

Chiefs need positive results in their last two games against Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Saturday and Cape Town Spurs at Athlone Stadium on May 25 to avoid the ignominy of a second finish outside the top eight within a decade, the last having come in 2018-19.

A sloppy defensive error allowed Chiefs an early opener. Celimphilo Ngema recklessly attempted to find centreback Taariq Fielies with a pass across the face of goal, allowing Du Preez to steam in and intercept, running through and easily finishing past Mothwa.

Mduduzi Shabalala’s skills and running from Chiefs’ left were a thorn to Usuthu.

Just past the half-hour the junior international made ground on the left, cut onto his right foot and drove dangerously a foot over the top-right corner.

Moments later Shabalala received a pass in the middle just outside the box, beat Fielies and struck crisply onto the left upright via Mothwa’s touch.

