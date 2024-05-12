Chiefs pick up point against AmaZulu to squeeze back into eighth place

Kaizer Chiefs could not earn the three points they needed to make their ambitions of a top eight DStv Premiership finish more comfortable, having to settle for a 1-1 draw against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs would have been frustrated that in a first half where they edged play, struck the post and created openings Ashley du Preez’s second-minute opener was cancelled out by a strike by AmaZulu's Victor Letsoalo (39th) that seemed to come from an offside position.

Cavin Johnson’s men could not find the same dominance against Pablo Franco Martin’s industrious if unspectacular Usuthu in the second half, though still had chances to win it, the Durban team’s captain, goalkeeper and man-of-the-match Veli Mothwa, as he had in the first half, standing in their way.

Chiefs moved up a place from ninth to eighth position but their grip on a place in the top half remains fragile. AmaZulu remained in 12th place.