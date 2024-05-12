Facing Kaizer Chiefs ‘motivation in itself’: AmaZulu skipper Veli Mothwa

“I think in tactics, yes, we have to prepare because we have to apply discipline but I think it's going to be a good game [for AmaZulu] because we've preparing nicely and the coach [Pablo Franco Martin] is ready for the game.
AmaZulu goalkeeper and captain Veli Mothwa is not hiding that they have had a poor season and there is a need to at least finish it with some dignity.
Mothwa said tightening things up is certainly what they'll be looking to do when Usuthu host Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium (5.30pm) on Sunday where both sides know they still have a chance to finish in the top eight if they do well in their last three DStv Premiership matches.
Twelfth-placed Usuthu go into Sunday's fixture knowing they will probably have to win at least two of their remaining three games to stand a chance of a top-half finish. They meet ninth-placed Chiefs who they lost 3-0 to away in the first round.
A place in the top eight is still completely up for grabs with Polokwane City (eighth), Lamontville Golden Arrows (10th) and Chippa United (11th) all battling it out for a spot in next season's MTN8.
In seventh place with 38 points, Eric Tinkler's Cape Town City looked assured of the top eight.
“Since I came to AmaZulu, if you can check, I've only missed the top eight once [last season],” Mothwa said.
“Missing out on that chance [in 2022-23] made us aware of saying can we go [back] to top eight for the following season. The players said, 'Yes we can do that'. We can say that with words but what's important is what you do on the field.
“Finishing in the top eight [this campaign] would give us more boost and courage to say we can compete in the top eight next season.”
Mothwa said Usuthu need no motivation against Chiefs, a team that has been battling to find good results in all competitions this season.
“Playing against Chiefs is a motivation in itself. We're already prepared because we're playing against a big team.
Race for second with Stellies will go down to last game: Pirates coach Riveiro
“I think in tactics, yes, we have to prepare because we have to apply discipline but I think it's going to be a good game [for AmaZulu] because we've preparing nicely and the coach [Pablo Franco Martin] is ready for the game.
“Yes, it's going to be a tough one because Chiefs are also having ups and downs in their team performance, but with us also it's been like that.
“Playing against Chiefs is like playing a big team in the country but at the same time on the field of play is it's 11 v 11. Preparations and everything are OK and I think the game we played against Stellenbosch FC [a 1-1 draw away on Wednesday] was a morale booster for Sunday's game.”
After Sunday's clash AmaZulu will be left with two tricky fixtures, away to fourth-placed Sekhukhune United on May 18 and the KwaZulu-Natal derby against Golden Arrows on May 25.
Chiefs picked up a point when they drew 2-2 with TS Galaxy in Polokwane on Tuesday and will fancy three points in Durban before they host Polokwane City on May 18, then finish the season against relegated Cape Town Spurs in Cape Town on May 25.
