Arsenal right where they want to be with one game left, says Arteta

Arsenal are exactly where they want to be with one game remaining in front of their fans at Emirates Stadium and the possibility of claiming a first Premier League trophy in 20 years, manager Mikel Arteta said on Sunday.

Leandro Trossard scored in the 20th minute to secure a 1-0 victory at Manchester United on Sunday that saw Arteta's side provisionally overtake Manchester City atop the Premier League, ensuring the title race will be decided on the final day this Sunday.

Arsenal have 86 points with one game left of the tightest title race in years. While City remain in the driving seat with 85 points and two matches to play, Arteta said Arsenal's season finale against Everton will be a moment to cherish.

City, who are aiming for an unprecedented fourth consecutive English top-flight title, will retake the lead if they beat Arsenal's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur away on Tuesday. They face ninth-placed West Ham United in their Premier League finale on Sunday.