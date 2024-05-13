Soccer

Arsenal right where they want to be with one game left, says Arteta

13 May 2024 - 10:36 By Lori Ewing
Arsenal players celebrate after their Premier League victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal are exactly where they want to be with one game remaining in front of their fans at Emirates Stadium and the possibility of claiming a first Premier League trophy in 20 years, manager Mikel Arteta said on Sunday.

Leandro Trossard scored in the 20th minute to secure a 1-0 victory at Manchester United on Sunday that saw Arteta's side provisionally overtake Manchester City atop the Premier League, ensuring the title race will be decided on the final day this Sunday.

Arsenal have 86 points with one game left of the tightest title race in years. While City remain in the driving seat with 85 points and two matches to play, Arteta said Arsenal's season finale against Everton will be a moment to cherish.

City, who are aiming for an unprecedented fourth consecutive English top-flight title, will retake the lead if they beat Arsenal's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur away on Tuesday. They face ninth-placed West Ham United in their Premier League finale on Sunday.

“Today, we wanted to open that box of dreams to live the last day of the season in front of our people with the opportunity to win the Premier League,” Arteta said.

“That's something we're going to live together and I'm so pleased we're going to do it with these players and staff.”

History did not favour Arsenal on Sunday as they had won on just one of their previous 16 trips to Old Trafford.

“Today we had to play in a really special place that our history [did not provide an] optimistic [view] about what could happen but we found a way to win it,” Arteta said. “That says a lot about how much the team wants it.”

A draw could have set City up to clinch the title with a victory on Tuesday and the high stakes made for some nervy moments for Arteta and his men.

“Because at the end you know what the consequences are to draw. When you are there and you really want it [but] I felt the team was in a really good head space before the game.”

Arsenal's victory was a club record 27th this season in the Premier League. They topped that mark twice in the old top flight back in 1970-71 (29 wins) and 1930-31 (28).

“That's not progress, that's history,” a proud Arteta said. “That's very difficult to do, especially in the league where we are playing now. Big compliment to all the players and staff for what they've done.”

Asked if fifth-placed Spurs could secure any points against City, Arteta said: “My experience in this league is that any team can beat any team.

“I lived it various scenarios on the last day when a lot of teams have necessities. The margin of respect that everybody puts in the games is phenomenal.

“We know we need a result. We need to do our own thing still in the last game.”

Arsenal face an Everton who are 15th on the table but undefeated in six of their last seven games.

Reuters

