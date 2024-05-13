Gvardiol proving his worth after early struggles, says Guardiola

“There is an aspect in football and in life and that is confidence, confidence when you do things and it's game time, a lot of games and talking about the not proper things that you do and the good things,” Guardiola told reporters after Saturday's 4-0 thrashing of Fulham.

“And you cannot forget it is his first Premier League season... so it is not easy to handle it and he struggled in the beginning a little bit, because he came into a team who had just won the treble and he was a little bit shy.

“He signed for many, many years and he has proved to himself that he can do it and play with us.”

Guardiola gave his players three days off after their 5-1 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers this month.

“On the first day, he (Gvardiol) went into the training centre to make a recovery, so his focus is football and he wants to be better and better and when this happens, you have something special on your hands,” the Spaniard said.

Arsenal's final match in Sunday's last round is against Everton at Emirates Stadium. City host West Ham at the Emirates.

Reuters