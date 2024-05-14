Soccer

Haaland double puts Man City on brink of unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title

14 May 2024 - 23:00 By By Martyn Herman
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland celebrates with Ruben Dias after scoring the second goal from the penalty spot during their Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.
Image: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Erling Haaland's double put Manchester City within touching distance of an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 away on Tuesday.

The Norwegian tapped home his side's opener early in the second half and settled City's nerves in stoppage time when he blasted home a penalty for his 27th league goal of the season.

City had failed to earn a point or score a goal in their first four league visits to Tottenham's new stadium but ended that jinx in timely fashion to the joy of their supporters.

Pep Guardiola's City have 88 points to Arsenal's 86 and will be guaranteed to make history if they beat West Ham United at home on Sunday when Arsenal host Everton.

It was far from a vintage City performance and they almost conceded an equaliser to Son Heung-min late on, just before Haaland made sure they kept their destiny in their own hands.

