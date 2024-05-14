Klopp hails Liverpool’s character, bids farewell to travelling fans
Liverpool's squad has shown great character this season, manager Juergen Klopp said after the Merseysiders drew 3-3 at Aston Villa as he bid farewell to fans in his last game on the road.
Liverpool looked set for all three points in Klopp's penultimate game, leading 3-1 before substitute Jhon Duran's goals in the 85th and 88th minutes made the teams share the spoils on Monday.
Klopp was not only serenaded by the travelling Liverpool fans who paid homage to his nine-year tenure with the club but also received applause from the home crowd as he headed down the tunnel at Villa Park.
“I know it's the last time, it just doesn't feel [like] it,” Klopp said. “The away fans were always absolutely insane.
“What they did, where they were, we asked them to travel a lot over the years. It is a wonderful relationship.”
After Liverpool lifted the League Cup in February, they looked like they could win the title but Klopp's side had their hopes shredded after a run of bad results last month.
Looking back at his last season, the German manager said finishing third was still something to be proud of.
“From where we came from [third place] is a statement as well.
“For me, the story of the season is that the boys have really, really good character and a sensational attitude — that's why we were here today and that's why we now have 79 points.
“I am not over the moon about it but obviously for a week or two we've had to accept we cannot be the best or the second-best team in the league. [But] that's a good basis for the future and that's all you can ask for.”
Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, which will be Klopp's last game at home at Anfield.
Substitute Jhon Duran scored two late goals as Villa fought back to a draw to take a significant step towards a place in the Champions League next season.
A match that started with Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez conceding a shocking second minute own-goal turned into a thriller with Duran coming on to save the night with goals in the 85th and 88th minutes.
Villa are now on 68 points with one game remaining, five clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have two matches still to come.
Liverpool were gifted the opener when Argentine international Martinez fumbled a tame Harvey Elliot cross, desperately clawing the ball across the line and into his own net.
Villa, who would have secured fourth place with a win and must now wait for Tottenham's home game against title-chasers Manchester City on Tuesday, equalised 10 minutes later through Youri Tielemans.
Cody Gakpo made it 2-1 to the third-placed visitors in the 23rd, after a VAR check for offside, and Jarell Quansah then headed in off the post from a free kick for his first Premier League goal in the 48th.
Reuters