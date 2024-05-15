“We would like to clarify the players in the video did not place any bets. The video captured a lighthearted moment among teammates purporting to have placed a bet on an English Premiership match.
“As a club, we are fully aware of the regulations regarding betting. Betting on any sport is strictly prohibited for any professional player.
“However, we have addressed the matter with the players involved, emphasising that even in jest, such discussions can have serious implications.
“The club has reiterated the importance of adhering to betting regulations to avoid any potential long-term consequences.
Orlando Pirates warn players, launch internal probe over betting video
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates have cautioned their players over a video that has been shared on social media showing some Bucs stars discussing betting.
The video shows Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine joking with teammates while looking at his phone, seemingly over his fortunes placing bets on the English Premier League.
Pirates said they have “addressed the matter with the players involved” and will conduct an internal investigation.
“The club has noted a video circulating on social media involving two of our players discussing betting,” Pirates said.
“The players recognise their error in judgment and have apologised. However, due to the seriousness of this matter, the club has instituted its own internal investigation to ensure no player is involved in any form of sports betting as this would constitute a breach in the club handbook to which all players are signatory.”
Fifa's Code of Ethics prohibits players from partaking in betting on football.
The code states those “bound by the Fifa code of ethics, namely all officials, referees, players as well as match agents and intermediaries, are subject to the code as follows”:
