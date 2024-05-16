Soccer

Ellis names Banyana squad for games against Senegal

16 May 2024 - 16:19
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. File photo
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. File photo
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced her squad for two friendly matches against Senegal.

Banyana meet the Lionesses of Teranga on May 31 and June 4, both games at Stade Lat Dior in Thiès, Senegal.

The matches are being used to keep the defending Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions sharp towards the 2024 edition in Morocco and for Ellis to continue to build depth in her squad.

Caf are yet to announce the dates for this year’s Wafcon. The 2022 tournament, also hosted by Morocco, was held in July of that year.

Broos names Foster in Bafana provisional squad, no place for Mabasa

Lyle Foster has been included in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ 36-player provisional squad for next month’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers ...
Sport
1 day ago

“October last year showed what a core group is about, when we had so many players missing because of injuries, exams and visa issues [as Banyana played Wafcon qualifiers],” Ellis told South African Football Association (Safa) media.

“We are always looking at the depth and the versatility in our team and we have made some changes to the squad for the fixtures against Senegal.

“This selection presents an exciting opportunity for us to assess and explore the potential of other players in our core group. We are not only investing in the future of the team but also providing opportunities for all players to grow and to contribute to the success of the team.”

The Banyana squad, as posted on Safa’s social media:

Image: Safa.net

READ MORE

Safa financial report shows shortfall of R107m as auditors sound alarm

The South African football Association has posted a financial report for 2022-23 that shows a shortfall of R107m.
Sport
6 days ago

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis dedicates honorary doctorate from CPUT to those who believe in sport

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says receiving an honorary doctorate from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology with other women will go a ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Banyana feel the ‘heartache’ at letting down the nation with Olympics exit

Desiree Ellis battled to hold back tears when she talked about the profound disappointment of failing to lead Banyana to this year's Olympic Games in ...
Sport
1 month ago

Draw at Loftus sends Banyana out of Olympics and Nigeria through

Banyana Banyana’s Olympic dream went up in smoke after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in the second leg of the final-stage qualifier at ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Broos names Foster in Bafana provisional squad, no place for Mabasa Soccer
  2. ‘Relationship was strained’: Rickelton on World Cup call ahead of Van der Dussen Cricket
  3. Mokwena says his record-breaking Sundowns will be long remembered Soccer
  4. ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson gives warning to Jake Paul ahead of July fight Sport
  5. Orlando Pirates warn players, launch internal probe over betting video Soccer

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy
'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI