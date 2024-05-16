Fans need to ‘have a little faith,’ says Bvuma as Chiefs set to honour Khune

Bruce Bvuma concedes the 2023-24 season, where even clinching a top eight spot is not guaranteed with two DStv Premiership matches remaining, has been a hugely underwhelming one for Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs goalkeeper Bvuma will be trying to help the club achieve that bare minimum target in their last two matches against Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Saturday and away against relegated Cape Town Spurs next weekend.

Amakhosi, who said on Thursday their last home match of 2023-24 against Polokwane will be used to “honour for 25 years of service” for Bafana Bafana keeping legend and club stalwart Itumeleng Khune, are in eighth place with 35 points from 28 matches.

“The last two matches are six-pointers, starting with Polokwane because they're right behind us [separated by goal difference in ninth place],” said Bvuma, who has conceded 13 goals in Chiefs' last seven league matches that consisted of four defeats, two draws and a one win.