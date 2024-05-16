Fans need to ‘have a little faith,’ says Bvuma as Chiefs set to honour Khune
Itumeleng Khune to
Bruce Bvuma concedes the 2023-24 season, where even clinching a top eight spot is not guaranteed with two DStv Premiership matches remaining, has been a hugely underwhelming one for Kaizer Chiefs.
Chiefs goalkeeper Bvuma will be trying to help the club achieve that bare minimum target in their last two matches against Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Saturday and away against relegated Cape Town Spurs next weekend.
Amakhosi, who said on Thursday their last home match of 2023-24 against Polokwane will be used to “honour for 25 years of service” for Bafana Bafana keeping legend and club stalwart Itumeleng Khune, are in eighth place with 35 points from 28 matches.
“The last two matches are six-pointers, starting with Polokwane because they're right behind us [separated by goal difference in ninth place],” said Bvuma, who has conceded 13 goals in Chiefs' last seven league matches that consisted of four defeats, two draws and a one win.
Khune to be Honoured for 25 Years of Service on Saturday— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 16, 2024
Itumeleng Khune is set to be honoured ahead of the team’s final home match of the season.
The fixture against Polokwane City promises to be an emotional and celebratory one as the Club, teammates and supporters say thank… pic.twitter.com/2zhN2ezsRs
“We know if we win this next game it's minus one problem. We've put ourselves in this position and we need to make sure we work hard so we can maintain the top eight finish.
The goalkeeper urged Chiefs fans, who have seen their club go an unprecedented nine seasons without silverware, to not lose faith in the team.
“They've got to have a little faith as we do as players. We know a team of Chiefs' calibre shouldn't be talking about making the top eight. This is a big team, we all know that and we know we didn't have a good season.
“The main thing when the season started was to compete for the championship but it didn't happen.”
Chiefs posted on their website that Saturday's match will honour Khune.
“With the club intent on thanking our fan base for their loyal support by finishing the season on a positive note, Kaizer Chiefs fans have another good reason to flock to FNB Stadium this Saturday, with legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune set to be honoured ahead of the team’s final home match of the campaign.
“The fixture against City promises to be an emotional and celebratory one as the club, teammates and supporters say thank you to one of the most decorated players in Chiefs' history.”
“Khune spent five years in the youth structures, and is in his record-setting 20th season with the senior team.”