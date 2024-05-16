Soccer

Huge clashes in Pirates’ and Stellies’ chase for second place this weekend

16 May 2024 - 15:10
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

For Orlando Pirates, matching last season’s runners-up finish and booking their place in a competition where they feel they rightfully belong in the Caf Champions League are on the line in their last two DStv Premiership games.

For the present holders of that second place, Stellenbosch FC, capping their best season yet in the top-flight with a silver medal and earn a first Champions League place in their history are monumental ambitions to strive for.

So both of the strong, well-coached combinations have it all to play for beginning with this weekend’s clashes that will be potentially make or break in those targets.

Stellenbosch (50 points from 28 games) meet Mamelodi Sundowns at Athlone Stadium on Saturday aiming to derail the Brazilians’ target of becoming South Africa’s ‘Invincibles’ with an unbeaten league season. The Cape side's last match on May 25 is against presently second-last-placed Richards Bay FC who will be desperate to escape the playoffs position.

Pirates (49 points from 28 matches) meet fifth-placed TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday and sixth-placed SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on May 25.

Steve Barker’s ambitious Stellies have made the most of relatively modest resources balanced by a superb facility at Stellenbosch University's high performance centre, sensible management and an excellently well-targeted signing policy to be competitive in the Premiership.

They won their first trophy, the Carling Knockout, this campaign. That makes for their best season even if they finish third, which they are assured of — a culmination of their steady progression from 10th-placed finish in their first top flight campaign in 2019-20, which was followed by placings of 14th, fourth and sixth.

Pirates have been South Africa’s cup kings in coach Jose Riveiro’s two seasons, reaching four out of the last five finals and winning all of those. They defended their MTN8 title this campaign and are in the Nedbank Cup final, where they meet Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium on June 1.

Their run of silverware is balanced by disappointment at not pushing Downs closer for the league title this campaign.

Riveiro knows Bucs’ clashes against Galaxy and SuperSport will be tough. The Rockets are aiming to cap their highest finish in their fourth Premiership season (they previously managed ninth, 13th and 10th) by ending as high as possible. Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport will feel they deserve better than a sixth-placed finish.

A case in point of the trickiness of games at the death end of the campaign was Bucs’ 1-0 defeat to Richards Bay at Orlando on Saturday that ended a stirring seven-match winning run in all competitions. Bay moved to 27 points, just two behind third-last Royal AM, to give themselves a shot at avoiding the playoffs.

“Our opponents [on Saturday] played a good game — they played with intensity, were focused the whole game, threatening us in transitions,” Riveiro said.

“You could see it from the way they celebrated the three points because it meant they might avoid relegation.

Broos names Foster in Bafana provisional squad, no place for Mabasa

Lyle Foster has been included in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ 36-player provisional squad for next month’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers ...
Sport
1 day ago

“Everybody is playing for something. Some targets are bigger than others but from now until the end of the season the points are expensive.”

Another indicator of the intensity of competition in the final rounds was that Stellenbosch also slipped up on Saturday, losing 2-0 to Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium as the 14th-placed Birds took a big step to avoiding the playoffs. That defeat ended an 18-game league unbeaten run for Barker's team.

Sundowns are the only team not jostling for position as they play three games to the end of their campaign. However, apart from the target of going unbeaten, the Brazilians (69 points from 27 games) can also break the 71-point 16-team era Premiership record they set in 2015-16 with a win against Stellies, so have plenty to play for.

Remaining DStv Premiership fixtures

Saturday (all 3pm):

Cape Town City v Richards Bay, Cape Town Stadium

Royal AM v Chippa United, Harry Gwala Stadium

Sekhukhune United v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba Stadium

TS Galaxy v Orlando Pirates, Mbombela Stadium

Lamontville Golden Arrows v Cape Town Spurs, Mpumalanga Stadium

Stellenbosch FC v Mamelodi Sundowns, Athlone Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs v Polokwane City, FNB Stadium

SuperSport United v Moroka Swallows, Lucas Moripe Stadium

Tuesday:

TS Galaxy v Mamelodi Sundowns, Mbombela Stadium (7.30pm)

May 25 (all 3pm):

AmaZulu v Lamontville Golden Arrows, Moses Mabhida Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns v Cape Town City, Loftus Versfeld

Moroka Swallows v Royal AM, Dobsonville Stadium

Richards Bay v Stellenbosch FC, King Zwelithini Stadium

Cape Town Spurs v Kaizer Chiefs, Athlone Stadium

Orlando Pirates v SuperSport United, Orlando Stadium

Chippa United v Sekhukhune United, Buffalo City Stadium

Polokwane City v TS Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium

READ MORE

Broos names Foster in Bafana provisional squad, no place for Mabasa

Lyle Foster has been included in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ 36-player provisional squad for next month’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mokwena says his record-breaking Sundowns will be long remembered

As they edged closer to breaking the long-standing record for the 16-team DStv Premiership era of 71 points, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates coach Riveiro braced for ‘cup finals’ against TS Galaxy, SuperSport

As the two-horse race for second spot goes to the wire, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has described their remaining two league matches against ...
Sport
2 days ago

Stellies will dip into DDC champion side to bolster squad for Africa: Barker

Regardless of what happens in their remaining two matches of the DStv Premiership campaign, Stellenbosch will play continental club football next ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Orlando Pirates warn players, launch internal probe over betting video

Orlando Pirates have cautioned their players over a video that has been shared on social media showing some Bucs stars discussing betting.
Sport
1 day ago

Tuks playmaker Promise Mkhuma ready to live up to his name, relaunch career

Hailed as a wunderkind when he emerged from the development structures at Sundowns a few years ago, things haven’t gone according to plan for Promise ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela confident Baroka will reach promotional playoffs

Baroka coach Dan Malesela is confident his players will have the motivation to finish the season on a high by qualifying for the highly unpredictable ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Broos names Foster in Bafana provisional squad, no place for Mabasa Soccer
  2. Mokwena says his record-breaking Sundowns will be long remembered Soccer
  3. ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson gives warning to Jake Paul ahead of July fight Sport
  4. Pirates coach Riveiro braced for ‘cup finals’ against TS Galaxy, SuperSport Soccer
  5. Tuks playmaker Promise Mkhuma ready to live up to his name, relaunch career Soccer

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...