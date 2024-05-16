Huge clashes in Pirates’ and Stellies’ chase for second place this weekend

For Orlando Pirates, matching last season’s runners-up finish and booking their place in a competition where they feel they rightfully belong in the Caf Champions League are on the line in their last two DStv Premiership games.

For the present holders of that second place, Stellenbosch FC, capping their best season yet in the top-flight with a silver medal and earn a first Champions League place in their history are monumental ambitions to strive for.

So both of the strong, well-coached combinations have it all to play for beginning with this weekend’s clashes that will be potentially make or break in those targets.

Stellenbosch (50 points from 28 games) meet Mamelodi Sundowns at Athlone Stadium on Saturday aiming to derail the Brazilians’ target of becoming South Africa’s ‘Invincibles’ with an unbeaten league season. The Cape side's last match on May 25 is against presently second-last-placed Richards Bay FC who will be desperate to escape the playoffs position.

Pirates (49 points from 28 matches) meet fifth-placed TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday and sixth-placed SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on May 25.