Tuks playmaker Promise Mkhuma ready to live up to his name, relaunch career
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Older and wiser, University of Pretoria (Tuks) playmaker Promise Mkhuma is ready to live up to his name and relaunch his career.
Hailed as a wunderkind when he emerged from the development structures at Mamelodi Sundowns under former coach Pitso Mosimane a few years ago, things haven’t gone according to plan for Mkhuma.
Mistakes as a result of youthful naiveté contributed to stagnation at star-studded Sundowns, where he was down in the pecking order at a club boasting experienced midfielders including Teko Modise, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Tiyani Mabunda and Hlompho Kekana.
Mkhuma was among Sundowns players who graduated from development with the late Motjeka Madisha, Harold Majadibodu and Nicholas Lukhubeni n 2020, where they joined fellow emerging stars Keletso Makgalwa and Sphelele Mkhulise.
Mkhulise has gone on to have a good career at Chloorkop, winning league titles and the Champions League and playing a crucial role in their push for their seventh successive league title this season.
Madisha was also a regular player in the Sundowns defence before he died in a car crash in December 2021.
Mkhuma, who is on loan at Tuks from Downs, turns 24 next Friday. He admitted there were mistakes along the way but said he is ready to push the reset button and relaunch his once promising career.
“What I can say about the past few years in my life is there have been lessons I have learnt,” he said as Tuks prepared to host Baroka FC in a Motsepe Foundation Championship clash, the winners of which will qualify for the promotional play-offs.
“With everything happening there was pressure and I got into a comfort zone at Sundowns because I grew up there as a young boy, I didn't see other environments. But with growth I have seen how much I need to work and I will never be in a comfort zone again.
“I needed to go somewhere else to face new challenges and get game time, as I have at Tuks. The main thing I need to do now is focus fully on Tuks.”
Mkhuma said he received advice from coaches at Sundowns and supporters.
“I received advice and especially from Sundowns. I started well from a young age and they know I work hard — but when time went by, questions emerged as to what was happening in my life and I didn't understand at that time what the problem was [that caused me not to] play.
“I had meetings with coaches Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi to show me what was wrong. Me being here at Tuks does not mean they have forgotten me. It is an opportunity to learn from my mistakes.
“I also got advice from people and supporters. Now it is time to be strong and promise that I am still around.”
Mkhuma may find himself playing Premier Soccer League football next season if Tuks are promoted through the play-offs and he stays with the club — or returns to Sundowns.
Tuks go into the last match of the MFC season in second spot, two points ahead of third-placed Baroka and fourth-placed JDR Stars. They need a win to avoid any complications of qualifying for the play-offs.
