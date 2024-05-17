Soccer

‘I wish I had scored more:’ Chivaviro says injury derailed first season at Chiefs

17 May 2024 - 10:00
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs' Ranga Chivaviro is challenged by Taariq Fielies of AmaZulu in their 1-1 DStv Premiership draw at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban .
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Ranga Chivaviro says he battled to settle in his first season at Kaizer Chiefs because he spent his first three months trying to heal from an injury he suffered at previous club Marumo Gallants.

The big striker will attempt to help eighth-placed Chiefs keep their position in the top half in their last two game against ninth-placed Polokwane City at FNB Stadium tomorrow and relegated Cape Town Spurs at Athlone Stadium on May 25 (both 3pm).

Chivaviro, 31, admitted that like his new club, he underachieved in 2023-24, where he scored four goals in 21 league and cup games.

“Personally, I feel we've underachieved as a club. Obviously we didn't reach the goals we had. With that said, we still have something to play for,” he said.

“It's our last home game and we want to end on a high and make sure the top eight spot is secured.” 

Chivaviro is unhappy he did not achieve his personal goals of playing many games and scoring freely at Chiefs.

SAZI HADEBE | Who says the PSL is boring?

There's still a lot to play for and so many permutations
Sport
13 hours ago

“I wish I could have scored more goals but it's always a process. I'm on four [league] goals and hopefully by the end of the season I will be around six or seven and take that to the next season.

“When I came here, in my first three months I was injured. I was playing catch-up with everyone else and I didn't have a preseason.

“Things are starting to fall into place now because I'm getting to that match fitness place and I hope it doesn't stop until the season ends and I continue when the [2024-25] season opens.”

Chiefs have been linked with another new coach for next season with the name Alexandre Santos, the Portuguese boss of Angola's Petro de Luanda, mentioned in reports.

Chivaviro said he's not worried about his future, no matter who takes over next season.

“I think we're professionals, and we know that in the line of work we are in it is part of the job [adapting to new coaches]. Our job is to continue doing what professionals do, come to work with a positive attitude and give our best to the biggest stakeholders of this country, which is our supporters.” 

Remaining DStv Premiership fixtures

Saturday (all 3pm):

  • Cape Town City v Richards Bay, Cape Town Stadium
  • Royal AM v Chippa United, Harry Gwala Stadium
  • Sekhukhune United v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba Stadium
  • TS Galaxy v Orlando Pirates, Mbombela Stadium
  • Lamontville Golden Arrows v Cape Town Spurs, Mpumalanga Stadium
  • Stellenbosch FC v Mamelodi Sundowns, Athlone Stadium
  • Kaizer Chiefs v Polokwane City, FNB Stadium
  • SuperSport United v Moroka Swallows, Lucas Moripe Stadium

Tuesday:

  • TS Galaxy v Mamelodi Sundowns, Mbombela Stadium (7.30pm)

May 25 (all 3pm):

  • AmaZulu v Lamontville Golden Arrows, Moses Mabhida Stadium
  • Mamelodi Sundowns v Cape Town City, Loftus Versfeld
  • Moroka Swallows v Royal AM, Dobsonville Stadium
  • Richards Bay v Stellenbosch FC, King Zwelithini Stadium
  • Cape Town Spurs v Kaizer Chiefs, Athlone Stadium
  • Orlando Pirates v SuperSport United, Orlando Stadium
  • Chippa United v Sekhukhune United, Buffalo City Stadium
  • Polokwane City v TS Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium

