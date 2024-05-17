“He is a player who wants to be motivated and pushed at all times and so far we are happy with him and how he has been playing. Let’s see if he can get us goals in the next two games; he has been scoring and helping us get out of the relegation zone.”
As they approach crunch time, Nyatama urged his players to rise to the occasion regardless of who they are playing against.
“We have done well against the so-called big teams and it is a motivation on its own; these players when they play against big teams they are always motivated. But we must also take the same effort into matches against so-called small teams and we are fighting with them at the bottom of the log.
“We have to change the mentality, we can’t put this kind of performance against Stellies and come next week against SuperSport United we don’t come to the party. Everyone needs to come to the party against SuperSport.
“We become complacent. Even in our match against Cape Town City we missed a penalty and a couple more chances. If you do that you are bound to lose a match away from home against a team that has been struggling this year.
Swallows interim coach Nyatama calls on Mhango to take the team to safety
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Moroka Swallows interim coach Musa Nyatama has put some of his faith in veteran striker Gabadinho Mhango to keep the goals coming during their remaining DStv Premiership matches against SuperSport United and Royal AM.
Swallows need two points to avoid being dragged into the promotional play-offs and Nyatama wants his charges to ensure safety in their next match against SuperSport at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
Mhango scored the second goal during last weekend’s shock 2-0 win over Stellenbosch at Dobsonville Stadium and he is again going to be vital for Nyatama against SuperSport.
“With Gaba [Mhango] we know he needs that tap on his back a bit, we know how good he is and if defenders leave him, he will score any day,” said Nyatama about the leader of his attack.
“Let’s try to find consistency, can we make it two wins in a row and get six points against SuperSport and for that I will have to convince the team.”
Nyatama works with Ditheko Mototo and Thela Ngobeni as part of his technical team and said this is an opportunity to show what they can do.
“I am not alone, I have the rest of the technical team, Mototo and Ngobeni, who have been helpful. We have a young technical team and I count all of them to say we are in this together.
“As a young technical team, this opportunity also profiles us to say we can save the team for the second time.”
