Thabo Senong picks Rulani Mokwena as his coach of the season — Arena Sports Show

17 May 2024 - 16:00 By TimesLIVE Video
Thabo Senong says Rulani Mokwena is the coach of the season.
In the 19th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former South African junior national team coach, Sekhukhune United coach Thabo Senong, to reflect on the season. 

Senong, who also had a stint with Tanzanian side Singida Fountain, spoke about the competitiveness of the DStv Premiership and how South Africa can produce the player of the future.

He also explained the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Rulani Mokwena and Teboho Mokoena are his choices for coach and player of the season respectively and shared his views on Tshegofatso Mabasa being snubbed by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. 

