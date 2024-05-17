Senong, who also had a stint with Tanzanian side Singida Fountain, spoke about the competitiveness of the DStv Premiership and how South Africa can produce the player of the future.
He also explained the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Rulani Mokwena and Teboho Mokoena are his choices for coach and player of the season respectively and shared his views on Tshegofatso Mabasa being snubbed by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Thabo Senong picks Rulani Mokwena as his coach of the season — Arena Sports Show
Image: VisionView
In the 19th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former South African junior national team coach, Sekhukhune United coach Thabo Senong, to reflect on the season.
