This week’s statement did not explain whether Khune, who has played in five matches in all competitions this season, will be retiring at the end of his contract in June to take up an office job at Naturena or not.
The relationship between Khune and the club has been tumultuous recently and he was suspended in December to afford him an opportunity to complete a corrective programme designed for him to meet set expectations for a professional athlete.
The 36-year-old rejoined the team in March and but he was on the bench in their last match against AmaZulu largely because Brandon Petersen was suspended for a red card he recently received against TS Galaxy.
“Khune, a stalwart of South African football, has been a pillar of strength for Kaizer Chiefs for over two decades, having arrived as a youngster from Ventersdorp, in the North West, back in 1999,” said Chiefs on their website www.kaizerchiefs.com.
Itumeleng Khune’s future at Chiefs hangs in the balance as he nears the end of his contract
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs and Itumeleng Khune find themselves in a precarious position.
Amakhosi announced on Thursday that Saturday’s fixture against Polokwane City at FNB Stadium will be an emotional and celebratory one as the club, teammates and supporters will be saying thank you to one of their most decorated players.
But the message, that was posted on the club’s website, did not clarify what the future holds for former Bafana Bafana stopper Khune who has endured a fractured relationship with the club recently.
Last year, Chiefs announced this will be his last playing contract before venturing into coaching and an ambassadorial role with the marketing department to continue his long and deep-rooted ties with the club.
Huge clashes in Pirates’ and Stellies’ chase for second place this weekend
“Known for his exceptional goalkeeping skills and leadership on and off the field, Khune started in the Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy before being promoted to the senior team at the start of the 2004/05 season.
“Khune spent five years in the youth structures, and is currently in his record-setting 20th season with the senior team.”
Chiefs will be looking to get maximum points against Polokwane and in their last match of the DStv Premiership against a relegated Cape Town Spurs next weekend to secure a place in the MTN8 next season.
