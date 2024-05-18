Man City's Guardiola senses repeat of 2021-22 final day chaos

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he expects another nail-biting finale to the Premier League season, similar to the 2021-22 campaign where his club nearly lost the title on the final day before late goals secured the trophy.

City are two points ahead of Arsenal heading into Sunday's final round of fixtures and can secure a fourth title in as many seasons if they beat West Ham United at home.

City pipped Liverpool to the title by one point in May 2022 but Guardiola's side made things difficult for themselves when they went 2-0 down to Aston Villa at home before they eventually won 3-2 to deny the Merseyside club the crown.

"I have the feeling it will be (like the) Aston Villa (game) again. We would like to be 3-0 up after 10 minutes but it's not going to happen. I've seen enough (of West Ham's matches)," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.