Man City dispatch Hammers to win unprecedented fourth successive EPL title

Manchester City won an unprecedented fourth straight English Premier League title with a 3-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday to pip rivals Arsenal on the final day of a thrilling season as the fans turned the pitch into a sea of blue.

Two glorious early goals from league player of the season Phil Foden created a party atmosphere in the sunshine at the Etihad Stadium, before a stunning bicycle kick from Mohammed Kudus before halftime brought West Ham briefly into the game.

But Rodri sealed the victory with a low 59th-minute shot from outside the area, giving Pep Guardiola's side a phenomenal sixth title in seven years. Fans danced in their seats, belting out: “Champions again!” and “Are you watching Arsenal?”