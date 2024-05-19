Tlisane Motaung wants Tuks promoted to thank university for trust in him

“We are in 2024 and if one thinks of it, I arrived here in 2004 and I never left. I have always been here, I stayed here and they have been behind me. I went through my ups and downs but they rallied behind me.
Motsepe Foundation Championship final round —
Sunday (all 3pm):
Marumo Gallants v Orbit College FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium
Black Leopards v NB La Masia, Thohoyandou Stadium
Upington City v Casric Stars, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium
Magesi FC v Venda Football Club, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium
Milford FC v Pretoria Callies, Princess Magogo Stadium
University of Pretoria v Baroka FC, Tuks Stadium
JDR Stars v Maritzburg United, Soshanguve Giant Stadium
Platinum City Rovers v Hungry Lions, Isak Steyl Stadium
For University of Pretoria (Tuks) coach Tlisane Motaung, taking the team to the DStv Premiership would be the best way to repay the faith the institution has shown in him.
For almost 20 years, Motaung served Tuks in various capacities from amateur player to first team coach but before talk of returning to the top flight, they must overcome Baroka FC on Sunday at home to secure a place in the promotional playoffs.
Tuks go into the final round of the 2023-24 Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) with their fate in their own hands as even a point may be enough to see them qualify for the playoffs but Motaung will be looking for a win to avoid complications.
Third-placed Baroka and JDR Stars, Maritzburg United and Upington City below them are also in the mix to make the playoffs on the last day. Magesi FC have already been crowned champions.
“It will really be humbling if one was to succeed in that space and get the team promoted,” Motaung said as Tuks prepared to take on a Baroka coached by vastly experienced Dan Malesela.
“Looking at my history with this team, I will forever be indebted to this brand because I am where I am today because of how they shaped me. For a boy who grew up in a township, I came into this type of environment [at Tuks] to be shaped.
“I was shown the level of professionalism and educated — they have always treated me as a human being before a player or student.”
Motaung said he imparts the knowledge he has gained at the institution over the years to the players so they become good human beings.
“This is what I am passing to the players. It will be an honour for me to achieve in that space and reward this institution that has been loyal to me. It will be a way of saying thank you very much for all these years.
