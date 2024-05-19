Soccer

Tuks and Baroka draw to both progress to playoffs

19 May 2024 - 17:08
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Malekgene Mamphuru of University of Pretoria FC skips over the challenge of Baroka FC's Sekela Sithole in the Motsepe Foundation League match at Tuks Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

University of Pretoria FC and Baroka FC played to a 1-1 Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) draw at Tuks Stadium on Sunday that saw both progress to the promotion-relegation playoffs.

Tuks ended as runners-up on 49 points from their 30 games while Baroka were third on 47.

On a final afternoon of the 2023-24 second tier where champions Magesi FC (57 points) could not celebrate their title with a victory and settled for a 2-2 draw against Venda Football Club at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, only the playoff positions were left to be decided.

With Maritzburg United beating JDR Stars 2-1 at Soshanguve Giant Stadium, the point was enough for both Baroka and Tuks to progress to the playoffs.

They will meet the second-last-placed DStv Premiership side — at the moment Richards Bay FC, but with 14th-placed Royal AM also in contention ahead of Saturday’s final round of the top flight — in the three-way playoffs in the coming weeks.

Baroka took the lead through Khomotjo Lekoloane, who blazed over the bar earlier, as the break approached.

The forward was given space to run unchallenged from just inside his own half, down the right channel and into the box to produce a low finish past goalkeeper Edward Moava as the Limpopo team had a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute.

Tuks equalised in the 60th. A high, looping ball into the area from the right was headed across the face by substitute Samuel Julies to big striker Thabang Sibanyoni to bury a diving header past keeper Boalefa Pule at the right-hand upright.

Baroka had chances to win it soon after that. But with a draw enough for both sides to go through, both seemed to withdraw into a shell, playing for the stalemate in the final quarter of the game.

Maritzburg, relegated from the Premiership via the playoffs last season, ended their first season back in the MFC in fourth place and JDR Stars in fifth on goal difference, both with 46 points.

READ MORE

Johnson tries to explain Kaizer Chiefs’ shambolic honour for Khune

Fixing potholes and attending political rallies were among excuses Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson gave on why supporters did not turn up ...
Sport
6 hours ago

‘Coach of the season should be me’: Rulani after Sundowns break record

Immediately after setting a new record of 72 for the most points in the 16-team DStv Premiership era, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena declared ...
Sport
8 hours ago

AmaZulu legend Joel Faya dies

AmaZulu have confirmed that former player and legend Joel Faya died on Friday morning after a short illness.
Sport
2 days ago

Tlisane Motaung wants Tuks promoted to thank university for trust in him

For University of Pretoria (Tuks) coach Tlisane Motaung, taking the team to the DStv Premiership would be the best way to repay the faith the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Al Ahly and Esperance play out draw in Champions League final first leg

Holders Al Ahly of Egypt held out for a 0-0 draw in Saturday’s first leg of the African Champions League final at Esperance of Tunisia, putting them ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Sundowns march on as race for second spot between Stellenbosch and Pirates goes to the wire

The race for a place in next season’s Champions League will be decided on the last day of the DStv Premiership season on Saturday with Stellenbosch ...
Sport
1 day ago
