They will meet the second-last-placed DStv Premiership side — at the moment Richards Bay FC, but with 14th-placed Royal AM also in contention ahead of Saturday’s final round of the top flight — in the three-way playoffs in the coming weeks.
Baroka took the lead through Khomotjo Lekoloane, who blazed over the bar earlier, as the break approached.
The forward was given space to run unchallenged from just inside his own half, down the right channel and into the box to produce a low finish past goalkeeper Edward Moava as the Limpopo team had a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute.
Tuks equalised in the 60th. A high, looping ball into the area from the right was headed across the face by substitute Samuel Julies to big striker Thabang Sibanyoni to bury a diving header past keeper Boalefa Pule at the right-hand upright.
Baroka had chances to win it soon after that. But with a draw enough for both sides to go through, both seemed to withdraw into a shell, playing for the stalemate in the final quarter of the game.
Maritzburg, relegated from the Premiership via the playoffs last season, ended their first season back in the MFC in fourth place and JDR Stars in fifth on goal difference, both with 46 points.
Tuks and Baroka draw to both progress to playoffs
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
University of Pretoria FC and Baroka FC played to a 1-1 Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) draw at Tuks Stadium on Sunday that saw both progress to the promotion-relegation playoffs.
Tuks ended as runners-up on 49 points from their 30 games while Baroka were third on 47.
On a final afternoon of the 2023-24 second tier where champions Magesi FC (57 points) could not celebrate their title with a victory and settled for a 2-2 draw against Venda Football Club at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, only the playoff positions were left to be decided.
With Maritzburg United beating JDR Stars 2-1 at Soshanguve Giant Stadium, the point was enough for both Baroka and Tuks to progress to the playoffs.
They will meet the second-last-placed DStv Premiership side — at the moment Richards Bay FC, but with 14th-placed Royal AM also in contention ahead of Saturday’s final round of the top flight — in the three-way playoffs in the coming weeks.
Baroka took the lead through Khomotjo Lekoloane, who blazed over the bar earlier, as the break approached.
The forward was given space to run unchallenged from just inside his own half, down the right channel and into the box to produce a low finish past goalkeeper Edward Moava as the Limpopo team had a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute.
Tuks equalised in the 60th. A high, looping ball into the area from the right was headed across the face by substitute Samuel Julies to big striker Thabang Sibanyoni to bury a diving header past keeper Boalefa Pule at the right-hand upright.
Baroka had chances to win it soon after that. But with a draw enough for both sides to go through, both seemed to withdraw into a shell, playing for the stalemate in the final quarter of the game.
Maritzburg, relegated from the Premiership via the playoffs last season, ended their first season back in the MFC in fourth place and JDR Stars in fifth on goal difference, both with 46 points.
READ MORE
Johnson tries to explain Kaizer Chiefs’ shambolic honour for Khune
‘Coach of the season should be me’: Rulani after Sundowns break record
AmaZulu legend Joel Faya dies
Tlisane Motaung wants Tuks promoted to thank university for trust in him
Al Ahly and Esperance play out draw in Champions League final first leg
Sundowns march on as race for second spot between Stellenbosch and Pirates goes to the wire
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos