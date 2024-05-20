Guardiola ‘closer to leaving than staying’ after latest Man City triumph

Pep Guardiola raised the prospect of leaving Manchester City on Sunday minutes after steering them to an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title.

“The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying,” the Spaniard told Sky News, before clarifying there would be no immediate departure from the club he has managed since 2016.

“We have talked with the club — my feeling is that I want to stay now. I will stay next season and during the season we will talk. But eight or nine years; we will see.”

At his port-match press conference, Guardiola did not elaborate beyond saying he was naturally tired after another mammoth effort that ended in a remarkable sixth title in seven years for City.