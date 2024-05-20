Guardiola’s demand for perfection fuels Manchester City hunger

Manchester City's insatiable appetite for trophies spells bad news for any club hoping to break the stranglehold Pep Guardiola's side continue to have on English football.

Admirably, Arsenal pushed them very close this season but once again the sight of Guardiola's players cavorting with the Premier League trophy was the abiding image of the final day.

City's 3-1 victory over West Ham United on Sunday took them to a place not even the great Liverpool side of the 1980s and Manchester United team of the late 1990s and 2000s inhabited.

A fourth successive English league title is unprecedented and the big question is who will stop the City march.

They have averaged 89.7 points in their last four title-winning seasons and, while Guardiola's side again failed to threaten the 100 they amassed in 2017-2018, City proved that when the pressure is really on they are almost impregnable.