Klopp seeks private life, encourages Liverpool fans to embrace the future

Moments after the final whistle blew on Juergen Klopp's managerial career at Liverpool, the much-loved German encouraged the Anfield faithful to celebrate the moment, but embrace the future.

Klopp said he plans to retreat into a private life after his departure from the Reds and has no immediate plans to return to management.

The German flashed his huge smile throughout a long address to fans after Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Sunday's emotional Premier League season finale, and even led the crowd in a song for incoming manager Arne Slot, who has enormous shoes to fill.

"Change is good," the 56-year-old Klopp told the crowd. "And you never know exactly what to expect, but if you go with the right attitude into that, then everything will be fine.

"What I want you to sing, I have an idea," he added, then launched loudly into: "Arne Slot! Na, na, na, na, na!" The crowd sang along.