Soccer

Man City the ‘best team in the history of the EPL by far’: Arsenal boss Arteta

Spaniard says Gunners will ‘keep knocking’ until they win league title

20 May 2024 - 10:39 By Marc Jones
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal looks dejected after they won their Premier League match against Everton at Emirates Stadium on Sunday but the result was not enough to take the title from Manchester City.
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal looks dejected after they won their Premier League match against Everton at Emirates Stadium on Sunday but the result was not enough to take the title from Manchester City.
Image: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side should not be satisfied with second place in the Premier League and vowed that the Gunners would keep pushing until they win the title.

Arsenal chased Manchester City all the way to the finishing line but for the second straight season had to make do with the runners-up spot despite a 2-1 home win over Everton on Sunday.

They would have had to become the first team in the Premier League era to grab the title on the final day after not starting it as leaders but Arteta said the club should not be content despite being proud of his players for running City so close.

“They [Arsenal's players] have done an incredible job and they have pushed every limit, every margin that we could find to try to win this Premier League,” the Spaniard said.

“Unfortunately it was a bit short and we could not deliver the big prize that we wanted because you can feel it that they are desperate for it.”

Speaking to the crowd after the Everton game at the Emirates, Arteta, who was City boss Pep Guardiola's deputy for four years before taking charge at his former club Arsenal, vowed that they would keep pushing and win the title.

Expanding on that he later told his post-match press conference he could not say when that might come but that there was a fierce desire.

“We are on the right trajectory now so we need really to put the teeth and bite into it because we really want more.”

Arteta said his team should also be proud because they were battling with City, who he described as “the best team in the history of the Premier League by far”.

City beat visiting West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday to claim a record fourth straight Premier League title.

To come out on top next season Arteta said his key players would need to be available in all the crucial moments and that performance levels would have to ratchet even higher. This year's push had been one of extremely fine margins, too.

He pointed to how Arsenal were well on top in the first half of a fixture they lost to Aston Villa last month and that London rivals Tottenham Hotspur spurned a golden chance to equalise when they were 1-0 down late in the game with City on Tuesday.

To win the title, however, Arsenal would have to make sure they do not have to rely on others.

“If we do what we have to do we are going to be closer and at the end we will win it. When, I don't know, but if we keep knocking and come that close, in the end it will happen.”

Arteta's side began the day needing a win and for City to fail to beat West Ham if they were to lift their first league title for 20 years — a scenario that always looked unlikely.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard also said the team were deflated not to have grabbed the title this term and stressed the desire to make amends next season.

“I think we're all a little bit disappointed. We've been fighting so long for the big dream,” he explained.

“But at the same time I am so proud. We are in a good way, we were closer than last year, but now we have to use the break and come back even stronger and even more hungry and we are going to push and win everything”. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Guardiola’s demand for perfection fuels Manchester City hunger

Manchester City's insatiable appetite for trophies spells bad news for any club hoping to break the stranglehold Pep Guardiola's side continue to ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Guardiola ‘closer to leaving than staying’ after latest Man City triumph

Pep Guardiola raised the prospect of leaving Manchester City on Sunday minutes after steering them to an unprecedented fourth successive Premier ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Man City dispatch Hammers to win unprecedented fourth successive EPL title

Manchester City won an unprecedented fourth straight English Premier League title with a 3-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday to pip rivals Arsenal ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Liverpool deliver emotional farewell for Klopp, Spurs in Europa League

Liverpool delivered much-loved manager Juergen Klopp a victory in his final game with the team on Sunday, a 2-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Tuks and Baroka draw to both progress to playoffs

University of Pretoria FC and Baroka FC played to a 1-1 Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) draw at Tuks Stadium on Sunday that saw both progress ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Luton’s relegation confirmed as Fulham win away

Raul Jimenez scored twice as Fulham won 4-2 at Luton Town on Sunday to confirm their hosts’ relegation from the Premier League.
Sport
19 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Johnson tries to explain Kaizer Chiefs’ shambolic honour for Khune Soccer
  2. WATCH | Prudence Sekgodiso sets world lead as she wins Diamond League 800m race Sport
  3. Victorious Akani Simbine storms to 100m world lead in windy US Sport
  4. ‘Coach of the season should be me’: Rulani after Sundowns break record Soccer
  5. ‘Relationship was strained’: Rickelton on World Cup call ahead of Van der Dussen Cricket

Latest Videos

Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy