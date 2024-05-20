Man City the ‘best team in the history of the EPL by far’: Arsenal boss Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side should not be satisfied with second place in the Premier League and vowed that the Gunners would keep pushing until they win the title.

Arsenal chased Manchester City all the way to the finishing line but for the second straight season had to make do with the runners-up spot despite a 2-1 home win over Everton on Sunday.

They would have had to become the first team in the Premier League era to grab the title on the final day after not starting it as leaders but Arteta said the club should not be content despite being proud of his players for running City so close.

“They [Arsenal's players] have done an incredible job and they have pushed every limit, every margin that we could find to try to win this Premier League,” the Spaniard said.

“Unfortunately it was a bit short and we could not deliver the big prize that we wanted because you can feel it that they are desperate for it.”